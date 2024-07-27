Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love Anime Movie Gets Winter 2025 Release Window; DEETS

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love

To commemorate its 10th Anniversary, Cute High Earth Defense Club is getting a new anime film titled Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! The movie is set to release in the winter of 2025, as per the official staff. The film will also feature the return of the original cast and characters from its anime series.

The film serves sequel to the second season of the anime, which was released in 2016. Cute High Earth Defense Club Love! started as a light novel series before getting a manga adaptation by Mizu Morino. The anime series was directed by Shinji Takamatsu and premiered in 2015. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love Cast

Along with the announcement, the official staff also released a teaser with further details about the film. The teaser features iconic characters like Yumoto, Yu, and Rin, along with a slideshow of all their previous adventures. No official premiere date for the movie has been released as of now. Here’s a look at the voice actors reprising their roles in Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love.

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Yumoto Hakone

Yūichirō Umehara as En Yufuin

Toshiki Masuda as Ryuu Zaou

Mugihito as Wombat

Yusuke Shirai as Naruko

Kotaro Nishiyama as Atsushi Kinugawa

Comments from the voice actors on the official sites reveal their excitement to be back playing familiar characters. Michiko Yokote will be writing the script, with Shinji Takamatsu back as the director. Chizuru Miyawaki will be designing the characters, with music being composed by Yamazo.

Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love Expected Plot

No official plot details are out as of this writing. The story revolves around the members of the ‘Earth Defense Club', aka the ‘Do Nothing Club’ at Binan High School. In the anime series, the life of these high school students changes when they are approached by a mysterious pink wombat. Will these Battle Lovers be able to fight new enemies in the movie? Only time will tell, Stay tuned for more details on Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love!

