Lazarus Anime Gets 2025 Release Window At SDCC 2024; Details Inside

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Lazarus

Adult Swim’s Panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the series will premiere in 2025. Apart from the release window, a date for the series premiere is yet to be confirmed. As of writing this, Adult Swim has only released the series’ logo visual and a teaser. We expect more details about the anime in the upcoming months.

The series is set to be directed by Shinichirō Watanabe and will premiere in the United States on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Studio MAPPA will be responsible for the animation with John Wick Action Director, Chad Stahelski responsible for the fight scenes. Fans must note that Shinichirō Watanabe was also behind the popular series, Cowboy Bebop. Here’s a look at everything that we know about Lazarus.

Lazarus Plot

As per Adult Swim, the series takes place in 2052, where Global peace and prosperity have peaked, thanks to Dr. Skinner. His miracle cure-all drug called Hapuna has freed humanity of all diseases and sicknesses. Once he receives the Nobel Prize, the neuroscientist disappears from the face of the earth.

3 years later, Dr. Skinner returns and reveals that everyone who has taken Hapuna will die approximately 3 years later. As a response to the threat, a special task force of 5 members is made, with their mission to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. Will they be able to find the Doctor and develop a vaccine before time runs out? We’ll find out eventually in 2025.

Lazarus Cast and Crew

Details for the Cast have not been released as of yet. Kamasi Washington will be working with Floating Points and Bonobo to score the series. While MAPPA does the animation, Sola Entertainment will be handling general production. With the lack of further promotional material, it is unclear who else will be joining the cast.

In the teaser, we can see the supposed protagonist escape from a maximum security prison. There were also glimpses of Dr. Skinner’s broadcast being played worldwide. Towards the end of the teaser, the protagonist can be seen jumping off a high-rise building. Stay tuned for more details about Lazarus!

