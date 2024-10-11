Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Demon Lord 2099 has been generating significant excitement among fans as one of the most anticipated titles of the Fall 2024 anime lineup. Adapted from the light novel series by author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta, the anime explores the journey of a Demon Lord set in a futuristic world.

Don’t miss this anime with a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi elements, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to stream, the expected plot and other details on Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1.

But first, what is Demon Lord 2099 about?

Demon Lord 2099 is a dystopian cyberpunk fantasy anime adapted from Daigo Murasaki’s novel. The story is set in the year 2099 in a futuristic version of Shinjuku City, where technological advancements have reached unprecedented heights.

The central character, Veltol Velvet Velsvalt, is a powerful Demon Lord who was once defeated in battle by the hero Gram. After lying dormant for 500 years, Veltol is resurrected by his loyal subordinate, Machina Soleige, through a reincarnation spell.

Veltol returns to find a vastly changed world, filled with both prosperity and dark secrets lurking beneath the surface. Demon Lord 2099 will follow Veltol as he battles his way through a new, tech-driven society where his traditional powers may not be enough to establish dominance.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 12 am JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. International viewers can stream the episode earlier, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

The series will be available on Crunchyroll for global audiences, and those in Southeast Asia will be able to stream Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Other regional streaming platforms such as Aniplus TV will also host the series.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1 will be titled ‘Shinjuku: The Cyber Wasteland,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will introduce viewers to the newly resurrected Demon Lord Veltol. After being revived through a reincarnation spell, Veltol awakens in a futuristic version of Shinjuku.

He will later learn from Machina Soleige, one of his most loyal subordinates, that the world has drastically changed over the past 500 years. As Veltol attempts to reassert his control over the world, he will find that the once-familiar landscape has become a technologically advanced, dystopian city filled with hidden dangers.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1 will likely focus on Veltol's initial efforts to understand the new world and the looming challenges he must face as he seeks to regain his former strength.

