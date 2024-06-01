Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Set To Launch In Hindi, Tamil And Telugu Dubs For Indian Fans

Crunchyroll just made a special announcement for the Indian Demon Slayer fans. If you are a fan of the Shonen anime series and have been watching it on Crunchyroll, then we have good news for you. Crunchyroll will be streaming the Hashira Training Arc in three different Indian languages.

That is right! You will now be able to stream the latest season of the Demon Slayer saga on Crunchyroll in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu. Read more about the release dates in the article.

When will these dubbed versions of Demon Slayer be available?

Crunchyroll has announced the early launch of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. Indian fans will be able to enjoy these new dubs starting June 9th, 2024, Sunday. The Hashira Training Arc is still ongoing which means more of these episodes will be dubbed in these languages as they come out.

The Hashira Training Arc of Demon Slayer has been streaming on Crunchyroll since May 12, 2024, Sunday. New episodes have been simulcasted on the platform every week since then. The new venture to add Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu dubbed versions of the new season is to engage a more diverse audience and offer them more localized anime content.

What is the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc About?

The last season of the Demon Slayer anime covered the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. The story of the last arc ended with Nezuko becoming the first demon who is immune to sunlight. This made her the target of the King of Demons Muzan who wants to consume her to become immune to sunlight as well.

That is why, in the Hashira Training Arc, all the remaining Hashira have started to train the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps before the final fight against Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Moons. The story has been focusing on each Hashira’s training style and some personal complications as well. After this arc, we will get to the Final Battle Arc of the story. You can stream the Hashira Training Arc of the Demon Slayer anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

