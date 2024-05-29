Demon Slayer Hashira Training: How Does The Arc Set Up Anime's Final Battle Better Than The Manga? Explored

The anime season 4 of Demon Slayer is currently underway, with the latest episode featuring many anime-original scenes. Ufotable, a top animation studio, has demonstrated their excellence to fans. However, the manga's Hashira Training arc may be perceived as rushed, highlighting the lack of significant development in the overall story.

The anime adaptation of Demon Slayer features a segment of the Hashira Training, led by Tengen Uzui, with entertaining character interactions and a fight sequence between Tanjiro and the former Sound Hashira. The anime effectively sets up Demon Slayer's final arc, making it both entertaining and impactful.

The Hashira Training Arc anime set the final battle better than the manga

Demon Slayer's final arc involves a battle between demon hunters and Kibutsuji Muzan, with the Corps' goal of defeating him. The anime introduces unnamed demon hunters from the manga, which are present in the final arc, despite their seemingly irrelevant appearance in the current Hashira Training arc.

In the manga, it is seen that one of the demon hunters was asking his comrades to use their bodies to shield and protect the Hashira since they were the only ones who could go toe-to-toe with Kibutsuji Muzan. These demon hunters were ready to sacrifice their lives. The same character who asked his comrades to shield the Hashira also appeared in the anime.

The demon hunter was seen struggling to keep up with Tanjiro and even showed signs of cowardice. He was also shown to be quite scared when he was on patrol as Nakime’s eye was making its way into the place where the Hashiras and the demon hunters trained.

In the anime, the character undergoes a mini-arc, pushing himself during training to reach Tanjiro's level. Despite acknowledging his limitations, he remains determined to improve and assist Tanjiro and other Hashiras. His comrades also support him, creating a heartwarming scene that differs from the manga's lack of such content. The character's determination to become stronger is a testament to his character's dedication.

This is how Ufotable set up Demon Slayer’s final arc in the recent episode. It will be interesting to see how the animation studio will foreshadow important scenes and events from the upcoming Demon Slayer arc. The upcoming episode is all set to be released on June 2, 2024, and the fanbase is eagerly waiting for the next stage of the training which involves the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito.

What to expect from episode 4?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4 will premiere in Japan on June 2nd and be available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll shortly after.

Episode 3 of the anime revolved around a fully recovered Tanjiro putting his training shoes back on with Tengen Uzui, which introduced him to new challenges. The character-driven approach also brought along several conversations between him and the former Hashira's wives.

As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases the episode as such, "After successfully completing his training under Uzui, Tanjiro deepens his friendship with the Demon Slayer Corps members and vows to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji once again. At the Tokito residence where they next head, Muichiro has already begun intense training with the members of the Corps."

Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series as:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

The first three episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Fans also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie in Crunchyroll.

