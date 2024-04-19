Dr Stone And Jujutsu Kaisen 0 To Arrive On Netflix; Release Dates, Streaming Details, More

Netflix has seemingly been on a hunt to license popular movies and shows to add to its directory in the US. Especially with the rising popularity of anime shows and movies, it comes as no shock that the OTT giant is trying to add all the big names to its list to appeal to a broader audience.

Even though some of these shows and films were already available on Netflix in other countries, the US audience had to rely on other platforms, especially Crunchyroll, to get their fix. Netflix has been expanding its brand, and the next targets seem to be Jujutsu Kaisen and Dr. Stone.

Netflix to add popular anime shows to its platform

It was announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen Kaisen 0 movie and Dr. Stone would be added to the Netflix US catalog in May of this year. Netflix has already added popular anime like Mob Psycho 100, Overlord, Konosuba, and Black Clover to the platform. However, with the popularity of Dr. Stone and Jujutsu Kaisen, these shows are bound to increase the viewer count. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dr. Stone is set in a world where everyone has turned to stone for a few thousand years, and some have only started to break out of their stone outer layer and come back to life. It revolves around a genius high schooler named Senku, who is determined to use his scientific knowledge to rebuild the world with the help of his friends.

Advertisement

The anime became extremely popular because of its eccentric protagonist and unique plot and will be available for streaming on Netflix from 1st May 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen is also coming to Netflix in May

Even though the actual date has not been announced, it is likely that the first season of the extremely popular anime show Jujutsu Kaisen and its prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will also be coming to Netflix on 1st May.

The plot of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around a high school boy named Yuji Itadori, who swallows the finger of a thousand-year-old curse named Sukuna to save his friends. He is then sentenced to death by the Jujutsu World, but a Tokyo Jujutsu High teacher named Satoru Gojo offers him a position at the school as a student so that he can learn how to exorcize curses and expand his life.

The show caught the attention of a large global audience and quickly became the most popular anime show of our time. It will be interesting to see what other shows Netflix will bring to the platform for its US audience in the future.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: THIS Is How Yuji Can Surpass Both Gojo And Sukuna; EXPLAINED