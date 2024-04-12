Jujutsu Kaisen: THIS Is How Yuji Can Surpass Both Gojo And Sukuna; EXPLAINED

Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, is a captivating character but not the strongest. Despite being one of the most intriguing, there are many other characters in the series that are currently stronger than him. As Jujutsu Kaisen enters its final saga, fans can finally witness the true potential of Yuji and other next-generation sorcerers. Yuji is also growing stronger, potentially becoming the strongest sorcerer in the series by the end.

Can Yuji surpass Gojo and Sukuna?

The question of Yuji's ability to surpass Gojo and Sukuna is intriguing, as he is currently not on their level and may not for a while. However, with the tools he has, it is possible for him to reach that level of strength.

Yuji, known for his Blood Manipulation skills, has unlocked his true potential, unlocking skills like Domain Expansion. His Awakening boosts his reverse cursed technique, and he can hit black flashes almost at will. Fans believe that Yuji's awakening will help him achieve these impressive blows, as he was previously able to do so at will in Shibuya.

ALSO READ: Can Yuuji Save Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257? Here's What This May Cost Him

If that is the case, then Yuji will become the first sorcerer in history to hit black flashes at will, and that makes him a terrifying opponent for anyone. Above all, there is a chance for Yuji to actually unlock Sukuna's very own powers, which has been hinted at in the story on many occasions. If that ends up happening, then, undoubtedly, Yuji will be the strongest sorcerer in his prime, far passing even the likes of Gojo and Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read via Viz Media. The series can be read by the fans officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app. The release date for the next chapter of JJK, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, is set to be April 21, 2024.

Yuji has come a long way since gaining Cursed Energy

Yujii Itadori has significantly improved over the years in Jujutsu Kaisen. Initially strong, he was not a formidable sorcerer compared to an average human. However, he has since learned about cursed energy from Gojo and Sukuna's finger.

Over time, Yuji has developed powerful techniques like Divergent Fist, enabling him to fight against numerous impressive sorcerers. His growth in knowledge and abilities, combined with his ability to learn from Gojo and Sukuna's finger, has made him an impressive sorcerer.

Yuji impressed fans in the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc after training. He clashed with Todo and fought alongside Todo against Hanami, hitting four black flashes. Yuji showed tremendous growth potential in this battle, and continued to grow significantly after the events of this arc. His impressive performance showcased his potential for continued growth.

In the Shibuya Incident arc, Yuji demonstrated significant battle growth, defeating Mahito and reaching a new level. Choso described Yuji as a Demon God, showcasing his immense growth. In the Culling Game arc, Yuji's skill was further developed, demonstrating his immense development. His battle skills were showcased in a new level, showcasing his immense potential in the game.

Yuji's impressive strength against Special Grades was evident in the series. When Sukuna switched to Megumi, fans saw him in an exciting fight, even taming his powerful slash-based attacks. Yuji continued to grow, and during the short timeskip, he leveled up even more, showcasing his strength in the Shinjuku Showdown arc. This short timeskip allowed fans to witness Yuji's growth and strength in a new light.

Yuji gained numerous powers during the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Fans saw him train with Choso and believe Noritoshi Kamo helped him reach the next level. Fans anticipated Yuji to gain amazing abilities as he fought Sukuna, and this was exactly what happened.

Right off the back, the very first skill that fans saw Yuji utilize after returning from the timeskip was reverse cursed technique. This is an incredible power that allows one to heal themselves by multiplying negative energy with itself, and giving birth to positive energy, which heals.

Yuji actually became a very good user of reverse cursed technique. This is evident from the fact that he was able to take several of Sukuna's attacks, some even at point-blank range, and heal from them efficiently. These attacks were life-threatening in some cases, yet, Yuji was able to heal from them very well and that just goes to show how impressive he was as a sorcerer.

Yuji achieved his next level by acquiring the reverse cursed technique and Blood Manipulation, a powerful cursed technique. Although he hasn't fully mastered this yet, he plans to become a powerful user and surpass others using it. Currently, Yuji can use impressive powers like Piercing Blood, which is impressive on its own.

Above all, Yuji recently hit a powerful black flash against Sukuna, and even before being hit, Sukuna knew that he was going to be utilizing this amazing skill. When Yuji hit Sukuna, he was finally able to unlock his true potential as a sorcerer, and reach the very next level as a sorcerer. Right now, it can be said that Yuji is among the very best sorcerers in the JJK, and that he has the potential to be the strongest sorcerer in his prime.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's Domain Expansion Explained