Gachiakuta Chapter 113: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Gachiakuta saw a flashback where Rudo spoke with Kuro, the information broker. Kuro asked Rudo two critical questions: the location of the choker’s maker and the whereabouts of Amo.

While he confirmed that Amo was being held captive, he didn’t disclose the name of the captor. Kuro later provided Rudo with a letter that contained a clue about the man’s location. Now, fans look forward to Gachiakuta Chapter 113 to find out Rudo’s next steps as he seeks answers and pursues the truth.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the chapter’s release.

Gachiakuta Chapter 113: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 113 is set to drop on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, fans outside Japan can get a head start and read it on October 8, thanks to time zone differences. There’s no announced break, so readers can look forward to accessing it at the scheduled time.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 113 via Kodansha’s K Manga service. Currently, the service is available only in the USA, and users will need to purchase points to read the latest chapters. The service is available on both an app as well as the official website.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 113

Gachiakuta Chapter 113 will likely continue to focus on Rudo and Tamsy’s conversation. Tamsy, already suspicious, will likely attempt to probe deeper into Rudo’s intentions, believing that Rudo knows something more than he is letting on.

Advertisement

Unaware of the letter Rudo received, Tamsy may decide to secretly follow Rudo when he is alone to uncover the truth for himself. Gachiakuta Chapter 113 could also shift attention to the other cleaners, who might be shown visiting Amo at the infirmary.

Their reactions to Amo’s condition and any developments regarding her captivity could serve as a significant turning point in the story. The events surrounding the Doll Festival and Rudo’s quest to locate the choker’s maker may also start to unravel soon, with Tamsy’s increasing curiosity posing a potential challenge for Rudo as he tries to keep the contents of the letter hidden.

Gachiakuta Chapter 112 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 112, titled Unboxing, picks up where the last chapter left off, and begins as Tamsy suspects Rudo knows something about him. The chapter shifts to a flashback, revealing Rudo’s interaction with the information broker, Kuro.

Rudo asked Kuro two critical questions: the location of the choker’s maker and the whereabouts of Amo. Kuro handed Rudo a note, revealing that Amo was being held captive, but refused to disclose the captor’s identity without additional payment.

Advertisement

Although Kuro could not locate the choker’s maker in Gachiakuta Chapter 112, he gave Rudo a letter containing cryptic instructions. Rudo was to attend the South Ward’s Doll Festival and follow a white crow to someone with knowledge of the choker’s maker.

He was warned not to share this information with anyone, not even his fellow cleaners. Enjin, who read the letter, calmed Rudo after he grew frustrated with Kuro’s vague answers. In the present, Rudo lies to Tamsy, claiming the broker had no information, which leaves Tamsy suspicious.

For more updates from the Gachiakuta manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.