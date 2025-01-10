I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The upcoming I Left My A-Rank Party anime follows Yuke, a red mage. He has resigned from the prestigious A-rank party ‘Thunder Pike’ after enduring years of being undervalued and mocked. Seeking a fresh start, he reunites with three former students.

He decides to join the students’ fledgling party, ‘Clover.’ Encouraged by their admiration for him as their mentor, Yuke makes use of his exceptional magic and skills to guide them to success, gaining renown through magical broadcasting.

As Clover strives to conquer the ultimate dungeon, ‘Colorless Darkness,’ they eventually find themselves drawn into some world-altering chaos. Fans can expect I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 1 to depict Yuke’s decision to leave Thunder Pike after his patience runs out.

Frustrated, he will begin searching for a new party in the adventurer city of Finis. Yuke then reconnects with Marina, a former student, who invites him to join her D-rank party. Their first quest together will reveal Yuke’s extraordinary capabilities, stunning his new teammates and marking the start of their journey as a newly formed party.

Titled ‘The Birth of Clover,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 1 will premiere at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, January 12, 2024. While the total episode count has not been disclosed, the series will be released in two consecutive cours.

The first episode will air on BS Nippon TV and other J

Japanese networks. In Japan, it will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu, with international viewers able to watch it on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.