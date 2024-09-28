I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History is a comedic isekai series that follows the character Alicia Williams, a normal Japanese girl who one day woke up as the villainess within an otome game she once played.

The anime adaptation is based on a light novel series written by Izumi Okido, with illustrations by Jyun Hayase. Since its serialization began in August 2019, Enterbrain has published six volumes of the light novels, building anticipation for this exciting adaptation. Keep reading to find out the release date and more details about the new isekai anime.

But first, what is I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History about?

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History follows Alicia Williams, the eldest daughter of the distinguished Williams family, renowned for their dark magic abilities. Known for her sharp tongue and sinister demeanor, Alicia embodies the archetypal villainess in an otome game.

In a twist, a young woman from the real world, fascinated by Alicia's character, ends up getting reincarnated as the seven-year-old Alicia after a series of unusual events. Armed with knowledge from the game, the new “Alicia” eagerly aims to cement her place as the most notorious villainess in history.

However, she quickly discovers that altering her predetermined fate within the game world proves more challenging than expected. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History’s story explores her attempts to navigate this world while reconciling her desire to become a villainess with the ever-unpredictable stream of events.

Advertisement

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1 will be releasing in Japan on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. However, international viewers can catch it a day earlier, on October 1, at varying times depending on their location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on networks including Tokyo MX, BS11, HTB, AT-X, and their affiliates. Crunchyroll will be the primary platform for streaming I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1, which is part of a 13-episode season releasing weekly through December.

Fans outside Japan can also find the series on platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and DMN TV.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1 will introduce to Alicia Williams, the protagonist and daughter of a powerful noble family in the kingdom of Durkis. The episode will likely begin as Alicia, at seven years old, awakens with memories from her previous life.

Advertisement

She will soon realize that the world she is living in is actually an otome game she once played. Instead of being drawn to the game's heroine, Alicia has always admired the villainess, and now that she has been reincarnated as her, she resolves to become a villainess worthy of history.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1 will establish Alicia’s ambitious goal to cement herself as the ultimate antagonist, as she starts navigating her new life with a sharp mind and strong determination.

I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History: Cast and crew

The animation of Alicia’s ‘villainous’ endeavor will be overseen by MAHO Film, under the direction of Yuji Yanase, with visually compelling character designs by Yuko Watabe and Eri Kojima. I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 1 will likely set the tone for the series, balancing humor, drama, and Alicia’s growing awareness of the game world.

Advertisement

With a strong cast featuring Kanna Nakamura as Alicia, alongside Kaito Ishikawa as Duke Seeker, and Shouya Chiba as Gale Evans, Episode 1 will lay the foundation for Alicia’s journey to embrace her role as a villainess while introducing key characters who will influence her path.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest anime and others from the animeverse.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.