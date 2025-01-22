Invincible Season 3: Release Schedule, Where To Watch And More To Know

Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed the release schedule for Invincible Season 3, bringing with it a large amount of excitement for the series’ upcoming return. The new season will begin streaming on February 6, 2025, with an initial three-episode premiere.

Afterwards, episodes will release weekly on Thursdays, culminating in the season finale on March 13, 2025. This uninterrupted schedule contrasts with Season 2’s mid-season break, addressing feedback from fans. Keep reading to find out more about Invincible Season 3.

Expected plot for Invincible Season 3

This upcoming season is expected to dive deeper into the consequences of the events from Season 2, where Mark Grayson faced Angstrom Levy and emerged with a number of deep emotional and physical scars.

Invincible Season 3 will also be introducing Mark’s black-and-blue costume, a notable shift inspired by the comics. According to series creator Robert Kirkman, this costume is meant to symbolize Mark’s changing mindset as well as reflect the darker turn the story has taken.

The plot will continue Mark’s challenges with the Viltrumites and explore his strained relationships, including his ongoing mentorship under Cecil Stedman. Additional subplots include the unresolved tension with Atom Eve, and Mark’s attempts to deal with the increasing complexity of his role as a superhero.

Invincible Season 3: Release schedule and more

With new villains and escalating stakes, Invincible Season 3 is set to deliver a dynamic return for the teen superhero. Returning voice cast members include Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, ensuring a continuation of the series’ compelling performances.

Advertisement

The third season will consist of eight episodes, maintaining consistency with prior seasons. The episode release dates are as follows:

Episode 1 – February 6, 2025

Episode 2 – February 6, 2025

Episode 3 – February 6, 2025

Episode 4 – February 13, 2025

Episode 5 – February 20, 2025

Episode 6 – February 27, 2025

Episode 7 – March 6, 2025

Episode 8 – March 13, 2025

Invincible Season 3 episodes will be available internationally on Amazon Prime Video starting at 12:00 am PT, while some viewers will be able to watch the series earlier in the day, around 3:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT. A Prime Video subscription is required to watch the series, with all membership tiers providing access to the series.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Invincible series and more.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.