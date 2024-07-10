Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3: From Me To You Makes a Comeback After 13 Years

After more than a decade, the beloved romantic comedy Kimi Ni Todoke is set to return with its third season. Fans of the series have waited a long time for the continuation of Sawako and Shouta's journey, and now, new episodes are finally on the horizon.

Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3: Cast, studio and more

Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 is set to bring the classic romantic comedy back to the screen, continuing from where the story left off thirteen years ago. The anime adaptation of Karuho Shiina's popular manga of the same name first aired in 2009, with its second season following in 2011.

The new season will be directed by Kenichi Matsuzawa, with Tomoko Konparu and Michiko Yokote overseeing the scripts. Production I.G, the studio behind the original series, will also be returning for this season. SENS Project will once again compose the music, ensuring the series retains its signature emotional resonance.

It has also been confirmed that most of the original cast will be returning, with main characters Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya being voiced by Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa respectively. Returning as the supporting cast, we have Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuki Ono as Pin, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: Release date and where to stream

The upcoming Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 will be premiering worldwide on August 1, 2024. This season will be an Original Net Animation (ONA) and will be available exclusively on Netflix. To celebrate the upcoming release, a new trailer has also been released.

Featuring glimpses of the new opening theme ‘et cetera’ performed by iwase, the trailer provides fans with a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes. Several key moments and the continued development of Sawako and Kazehaya's romance can also be seen.

The above tweet from the official Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

"Kimi ni Todoke 3RD SEASON" Worldwide exclusive streaming on Netflix starting August 1, 2024

Second promotional video released. Sawako, Kazehaya, Ayane, Chizuru, and others... Each romantic tale begins to unfold further during the school trip.

📹 Watch the second promotional video on YouTube [link]."

What to expect in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3?

The latest trailer for Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 sees Sawako and Kazehaya setting out on their first date. Wearing a yellow summer dress, Sawako greets Kazehaya as she wonders if the date will go well. We then see her talking to Ayane Yano and Chizuru Yoshida as she asks about dating.

The season will also entail a class trip to Okinawa, where the couple will take a class photo while standing beside one another. The trailer also introduces a subplot involving Ryu Sanada and his childhood friend Chizuru, giving fans some hope for a prospective new couple in the storyline.

Ayane is seen to have a romantic subplot of her own likely involving Kento Miura, however, how this develops is yet to be seen. The trailer then ends with a short scene of Sawako and Kazehaya standing together on a snowy road as Sawako, with tears in her eyes, says that she is happy.

A ‘digest video’ reviewing main characters like Kazehaya and Sawako and key episodes up to the third season has also been released. Fans can enjoy viewing iconic scenes in newly produced footage, which is about 10 minutes long.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.