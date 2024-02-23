Kingdom Chapter 789: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Prepare yourselves for the next thrilling chapter of Kingdom as Chapter 789 is slated for release soon. With its captivating storyline and dedicated fan base, anticipation for each new chapter of Kingdom only continues to mount.

Even with Shibashou's resilience, Ousen's confidence in his army prevailed, causing Riboku's observers to reconsider. Kitari's crucial retreat upon facing Hango heightened tension and paved the way for significant developments. What will the Hi Shin Unit decide to do in this situation? Find out more about Kingdom Chapter 789’s release, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter here.

Kingdom Chapter 789: Release date and where to read

The eagerly anticipated Kingdom Chapter 789 is set to officially premiere on February 29, 2024. Kingdom has garnered a dedicated fan base due to its captivating storyline, well-rounded characters, and consistent quality. With each new chapter, the excitement only grows.

Thankfully, accessing Kingdom and staying up-to-date with the latest chapters is quite convenient, as the manga is readily available online. You can easily find Kingdom Chapter 789 on Weekly Young Jump, a reputable and legitimate manga reader platform that offers free access to manga content. Fans itching to dive into the latest developments in the Kingdom universe, be sure to check out Weekly Young Jump on the release date to get your fix.

What to expect in Kingdom Chapter 789?

In Kingdom Chapter 789, readers may see the tension on the battlefield reach a boiling point as Shibashou's forces, bolstered by his formidable strength, continue to press their advantage against Ousen's army. As the conflict intensifies, the narrative may pivot to showcase Shibashou's tactical prowess as he formulates a counterattack strategy to exploit any weaknesses in his opponent's defenses.

Meanwhile, Riboku, recognizing the pivotal nature of the battle, may make a decisive move by personally intervening or dispatching reinforcements to bolster Shibashou's position. This could lead to a dramatic escalation of the conflict and introduce new elements of intrigue and unpredictability into the narrative.

Ultimately, Chapter 789 promises to deliver a gripping continuation of the conflict, filled with strategic maneuvering, dramatic confrontations, and unexpected twists that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as the battle for supremacy unfolds.

Kingdom Chapter 788 recap

In Kingdom Chapter 788, Kan Saro and his men spare Shiryou despite Ji Aga's attack, planning instead to target her forces. Ousen receives intelligence about Kanjou and Sou’Ou’s movements against Shibashou, who continues to advance despite Ousen's concerns about Riboku's strategy.

The conflict intensifies as the Hi Shin Unit and Gyoku Hou face obstruction, revealing Shibashou's unexpectedly formidable strength. The fate of the Seika armies hangs in the balance, with Qin's success against Shibashou posing a threat to Riboku's forces engaged with Youtanwa. Riboku acknowledges Shibashou's overwhelming power, complicating Ousen's tactics.

Amidst the chaos, Akou finds himself pursued by Gakushou, prompting a decisive clash. Akou's defiance galvanizes the Ousen army, while Sou’Ou's diversionary assault yields mixed results against Shibashou's resilient forces. Denrimi's strategic intervention, combined with Sou’Ou and Akou's efforts, begins to tilt the momentum in Ousen's favor.

Despite Shibashou's strength, Ousen asserts his army's superiority over Riboku's. Meanwhile, observers from Riboku's ranks witness the unfolding battle, prompting Kitari to make a critical decision to withdraw her forces upon encountering Hango.

