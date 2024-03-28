Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: Manga SPOILERS, Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

After Bihei’s emotional reunion with Shin and the Hi Shin Unit, the 5th day of the battle is approaching. Kanki and Shin have yet to reach an impasse, and the war rages on. Keep reading to find out when Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12 will release, where to stream the episode, what to expect next episode using the spoilers from the manga, as well as a recap of the previous episode.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: release date and where to stream

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12 premieres on Sunday, March 31st in Japan at approximately 12:00 am JST. Internationally, this means most fans can catch the episode on Saturday, March 30th, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am PT. Japanese viewers can watch it on NHK BS Premium and NHK General TV, and fans worldwide can access the latest episodes of Kingdom on Crunchyroll.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12: SPOILERS from the manga

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12 should cover Kingdom Chapters 481–483 and continue with the aftermath of the internal conflict within the Qin. The Zhao will consolidate their position on the central hill. While the Qin grapples with their discord, Kanki, and the Saki clan devise a strategic move aimed at the Zhao forces.

As Kisui contemplates returning to defend Rigan after receiving Kanki's ‘gift,’ Kinmou warns him of the trap laid by the Qin. Despite the risks, Kisui remains determined to safeguard Rigan, even as Kinmou highlights the broader implications for the region.

The tension between protecting Rigan and defending against the Qin's strategic maneuvers escalates, with Batei recognizing the need to halt Kanki's advances. However, Kinmou cautions Kisui against hastily committing to defend Rigan, emphasizing the potential consequences for the wider Zhao territory.

Meanwhile, at Rigan, the arrival of an army stirs panic among the residents. However, relief soon follows as Kisui returns, issuing orders to rally the city and prepare for evacuation. The impending clash between the Qin and Zhao forces looms large, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation with far-reaching consequences.

In Kingdom Season 5 Episode 12, as the fifth day of battle unfolds, the focus shifts to the pivotal events surrounding the central hill. The Hi Shin Unit is tasked with the daunting mission of capturing the hill single-handedly, amidst reports that most of Kanki's forces have withdrawn from the area, leaving only a handful to assist HSU. Anticipating Zhao's pursuit of Kanki, HSU prepares for a decisive confrontation.

Despite initial doubts, Shin witnesses Kisui and his men descending the hill, reducing Zhao's defense. Seizing the opportunity, Kanki's forces launch a surprise attack, with the Zenou clan and HSU joining the fray to turn the tide in Qin's favor. By day's end, the Zhao forces retreat from the hills, signaling Qin's victory in the war.

Kingdom Season 5, Episode 11, recap

Titled Bihei and the Hi Shin Unit, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 continued where the last episode left off and picked up from the intense confrontation between Shin and Kanki. Kanki, amused by Shin's moral stance, ridicules the notion of unification, emphasizing the inevitable bloodshed and plundering it entails. Kyokai interjects, highlighting the recent events surrounding Keisha's death and the ensuing chaos in the forest. She proposes spreading the news to shift the balance of power.

However, Kanki remains steadfast in his ruthless approach, ordering his men to kill Denyuu and his allies. Bihei intervenes, attempting to defuse the situation by explaining the circumstances, but misunderstandings deepen. Shin confronts Bihei, leading to a physical altercation and Bihei's expulsion from Hi Shin Unit.

Feeling disheartened and betrayed, Bihei reflects on his place in the Hi Shin Unit and his desire for a peaceful life. Meanwhile, clashes erupt between Bihei and Kanki's men, showcasing the contrasting values of Hi Shin Unit and Kanki's forces. Naki's intervention reinforces the loyalty within the Hi Shin Unit.

Back at Hi Shin Unit's camp, Shin shares an emotional story with Bihei, illustrating the complexities of morality and ambition on the battlefield. Moved by Shin's words and recognizing the unity within the Hi Shin Unit, Bihei tearfully expresses his desire to return to the unit, reaffirming his commitment to their shared dream. The episode concludes on a note of reconciliation and hope as Bihei rejoins the Hi Shin Unit.

