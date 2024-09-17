Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11 Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot and More

With Kinnikuman’s bid to broker peace among the three factions falling through now that more Perfect Chojins have arrived, fans can only wonder how Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11 will unfold. Don’t miss the next episode to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to get the release date of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11, the expected plot, where to stream the episode, as well as a recap of the previous episode.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11 will premiere on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. International viewers will be able to watch the episode on the same day, though the release time will vary based on their local time zones.

In Japan, the episode will air on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime). For those outside Japan, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11 will be available with English subtitles on Netflix, though a subscription is required for access.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11 will likely shift focus to the ongoing conflict between Kinnikuman’s allies and the Perfect Large Numbers. With the introduction of Nemesis and the appearance of new Perfect Chojin fighters at the end of the previous episode, fans can expect new battles to take place.

Kinnikuman and his companions may continue their efforts to mediate peace, but the presence of Nemesis suggests the tension between the factions will escalate in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 11, possibly leading to more intense confrontations. These upcoming fights may reveal more about Nemesis's strength and motives.

In Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 10, titled ‘The Mountain! Devil’s Pride!!,’ centers on the battle between The Mountain and Strong the Budo. Despite his immense strength, The Mountain struggles to keep up with Strong the Budo, leader of the Perfect Large Numbers.

Terryman watches the battle with concern, remembering his own past clash with The Mountain, for whom he has great respect. A flashback reveals how Buffaloman rejoined the Devil Chojin and how The Mountain was chosen to fight Strong the Budo in hopes of learning his techniques in case of defeat.

Even after officially losing, The Mountain heroically tries to take Strong the Budo down with him. Meanwhile, Kinnikuman attempts to find peace among the Devil Chojin, Justice Chojin, and the Perfect Chojin factions. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 10 also saw the arrival of more Perfect Chojin fighters, indicating the battle will continue despite Peak A Book’s defection.

