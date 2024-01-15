Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 440: Potential release date, where to read, expected plot & more

Komi had a unique strategy to bring out in the debate competition. With this, the new chapter eyes the results of the new round. Discussion on world peace turned out to be tougher for the debators than any other topic. As Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 440 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is all you need to know about the next outing.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 440: Release date and where to read

The expected release date of the next chapter does not project any particular delays. Thus, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 440 might come out on January 17. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter, Maruko, still bothered by the lack of a genuine debate in the first round, could decide to bring up her perspective on world peace. She might propose a different approach, emphasizing the need for dialogue and understanding among people. The triplets, holding all the moderation positions, could stick to their idea of eradicating violence.

As the intense argument continues, Maruko might point out the potential flaws in the triplets' plan, expressing concern about unintended consequences. The debate could escalate, with each side defending their stance passionately.

Just when things get heated, Shouko might once again interrupt, this time with a quirky suggestion related to the ongoing debate. Perhaps she could humorously propose a unique solution for achieving world peace, bringing a moment of unexpected lightness to the serious discussion.

This interruption might add a comedic twist to the chapter, leaving readers curious about how Maruko and the triplets will react to Shouko's unconventional input and whether it will influence the direction of the debate on world peace.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 440: Previous chapter recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 439 was 'Group Discussion Part 3.' In the first debate, the Sankoichi Triplets win with the most votes, making Maruko worried because it seemed like there wasn't a real discussion. The next topic, world peace, gets more complicated. The triplets take charge as moderators and propose a theory to eliminate violence entirely. However, Maruko disagrees, saying that avoiding violence might let bad people take advantage.

A heated argument ensues between Maruko and the triplets. Just when things are intense, Shouko jumps in, bringing up the earlier debate about fried eggs and suggesting ketchup as a condiment, which confuses everyone.

So, the story goes from a simple victory in the first debate to a more challenging topic about world peace. Maruko and the triplets clash over their ideas, and just when things get intense, Shouko adds a surprising twist by bringing up ketchup for fried eggs from the previous discussion. At last, all updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

