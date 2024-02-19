Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 446: Potential Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Delve into the captivating world of high school student Shoko Komi as we eagerly anticipate the release of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 446. Komi is now well on her way to completing her mission of overcoming her barriers and making 100 friends. Here are the deets on the latest chapter in her life and an approximation of when fans can read the next one.

Potential release date and where to read

The eagerly anticipated Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 446 will likely grace readers with its presence on February 21, 2024, barring any unforeseen delays. While no official announcement has been made, fans can keep their excitement alive as the expected release date of the next chapter remains on track.

As always, readers can immerse themselves in the world of Komi and her quest for friendship exclusively on the official pages of Viz Media. We'll be sure to update this section if there are any changes as they become available.

What to expect Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 446

Based on the hints dropped in Chapter 445, it's likely that Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 446 will continue to explore Katou Mikuni and Sasaki Ayami's investigation into Komi Shouko and Ase Shibuki's first kisses. Perhaps they'll devise new strategies to extract more information or seek out other sources who might know the elusive kisses.

Meanwhile, we might see Komi and Ase navigating the aftermath of the reunion and the attention their first kisses have garnered. Additionally, Tadano Hitohito and Naruse Shisuto might become more aware of Katou and Sasaki's probing, leading to comedic or awkward situations as they try to navigate the investigation while keeping their own secrets hidden.

Overall, the next chapter is likely to continue the lighthearted and humorous tone of the series while delving deeper into the complexities of relationships and communication.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 445 recap

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 445, the high school reunion takes an unexpected turn as Katou Mikuni and Sasaki Ayami delve into the topic of Komi Shouko and Ase Shibuki's first kisses. With a curious list of guesses about the taste, the most popular choice among them is 'Chili shrimp.' Katou and Sasaki, determined to uncover the truth, strategically drop the phrase 'Chili shrimp' in conversations around Tadano Hitohito and Naruse Shisuto, hoping it will influence them to try it and reveal the taste of their first kisses.

However, Ase's response surprises everyone as she claims there was no taste at all, while Komi mentions Tadano's pleasant scent but acknowledges there were other tastes from the popular vote. Despite Sasaki's disappointment at not getting the answer they expected, they find solace in the satisfaction of knowing about Komi and Ase's experiences.

Nevertheless, Katou and Sasaki's curiosity is far from satisfied as they embark on a new investigation surrounding Komi and Ase's kisses, setting the stage for further intrigue and revelations in the future.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for Komi Can't Communicate as more laughs, friendship, and maybe even a little chili shrimp get released every week.