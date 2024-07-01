Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Komi-san fans were treated to four chapters back to back in the last issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday, where Osana Najimi played a whimsical game with Komi’s classmates and friends. With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467 just around the corner with more, don’t miss the chapter as it releases and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467 is slated for release on July 3, 2024. In case of any delays, fans can expect it by July 10, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo. The chapter can be found digitally after the release via Viz Media's website. For a physical copy of the chapter, fans can read it in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 32.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467 will likely see a charming and whimsical continuation of the series as Manbagi visits Wakai's house. Within the backdrop of Wakai's home, the chapter will likely see some more heartwarming interactions between the two characters.

Given the series' knack for blending humor with tender friendship dynamics, fans can look forward to Manbagi and Wakai sharing personal stories in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467. They may even face some unexpected comedic mishaps as they attempt to progress to the next phase in their relationship.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 463-466 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 463 to Chapter 466 featured a fun and quirky game spread across four chapters, each consisting of about 1-2 pages. The chapters, titled ‘Me or Nu,’ ‘Ke or Ra,’ ‘Ro or Ru,’ and ‘Gyo or Nn’ in order, revolved around Osana Najimi challenging various classmates to guess the letter they were drawing.

In Chapter 463, ‘Me or Nu,’ Najimi introduces the game to Tadano Hitohito, who guesses ‘Nu’ as Najimi draws an ‘N’ but loses as Najimi turns the ‘N’ into ‘Me.’ In Chapter 464, ‘Ke or Ra,’ Shiina Muzuka is annoyed into taking the challenge and guesses ‘Ke,’ only to lose when Najimi writes ‘Ra.’

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 465, ‘Ro or Ru,’ sees a trio — Nanode, Kire, and Kyono — each guess ‘Ro,’ ‘Ru,’ and ‘Ro’ respectively. However, they all lose when Najimi cleverly writes an ‘R’ with an infinity sign next to it, resulting in the girls' collective annoyance being taken out on Najimi.

Finally, in Chapter 466, ‘Gyo or Nn,’ Komi Shoko guesses ‘Nn’ despite seeing Najimi write ‘Gyo.’ Tadano, present at the time, suspects an elaborate scheme to make Najimi admit defeat. However, Najimi still writes ‘Gyo’ and wins.

Tadano comically pulls Najimi's hair in frustration, but Komi remarks that Najimi's antics make class fun and that some may be put off by his up close and bubbly nature. She goes on to express her gratitude for Najimi's role as the friendly mood-maker, and says she likes them in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 466.

Najimi is touched by Komi's words, but Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 466 humorously ends with Komi clearly annoyed as she looks like a ghost about to attack Najimi, while Tadano and Najimi are in shock.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.