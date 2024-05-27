Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Fans excitedly await the next episode of Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 as Kazuma and his party face off against the Kowloon Hydra. With Aqua in dire peril as she desperately clings to one of the monster's heads, Kazuma, Darkness and Megumin will have to put their heads together to save her without hurting her. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8: release date and streaming details

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at approximately 11:30 pm JST / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Note that the release time may differ slightly depending on your time zone.

Japanese audiences can watch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and several other Japanese television platforms. For global viewers, Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the anime, though a premium subscription will be required.

What to expect in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8?

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8, the confrontation with the Kowloon Hydra will likely continue as Aqua frantically clings to the Hydra's head. Fans will likely see Kazuma try to devise a plan to free her, possibly having Megumin use her Explosion spell despite the risks once Darkness manages to distract the creature.

While the spell may their most powerful weapon, the likelihood of mishaps is always quite high with this quartet. Fans can expect more comedic chaos to ensue in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 8, with the Explosion spell likely throwing Aqua off of the monster but hurt nonetheless. Alderp may also make another appearance in the upcoming episode.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 recap

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7, titled Rest for This Up-and-Coming Adventurer!, Kazuma and his party receive a generous reward of 300 million eris from the Guild for defeating Sylvia. The fresh wealth prompts other adventurers to comment on how much Kazuma's party has grown. Kazuma, excited by the praise, treats everyone to drinks using the money handed to him by Luna.

A week later, Kazuma and Aqua dine at a high-class restaurant. They create a scene by calling the chef to praise him, then pretend to be cultured rich gourmets, despite incorrectly guessing the ingredients. After leaving a ‘generous tip,’ they plan to visit another expensive establishment.

However, upon returning to the mansion in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7, they find the living room as hot as a sauna. Darkness, tied up in a blanket, is being tempted with ice by Megumin. Kazuma and Aqua, misunderstanding the situation, bless their supposed love, prompting Megumin to frantically explain.

Kazuma learns that Darkness is training for a heat endurance competition. He suggests she do it at her family home, but Darkness is reluctant due to her father's deteriorating health. Kazuma tickle-tortures Darkness as payback for tormenting him at Alderp's manor. After untying her, he notices Aqua pouring magical power into what she claims is a dragon's egg, which she bought from a seedy salesman using all her reward money.

Kazuma realizes it's just a chicken egg, but Aqua names it Kingsford Zeltman, or Emperor Zel. The next day, Megumin, sweltering under a blanket, warms the egg in front of the fireplace in Aqua's place. Aqua, still denying being scammed, agrees to accompany Kazuma and Darkness to Wiz's shop. Upon arrival, Aqua's loud banging on the door in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 angers Vanir.

Vanir informs the trio that he forced Wiz to work non-stop to prevent her from bankrupting the shop, driving her deliriously crazy, and requiring rest. Vanir then points out Darkness' pent-up desires, embarrassing her. Aqua's aura interferes with his foresight, so Vanir offers to divine Darkness' fortune for free and warns of a destructive fate.

Darkness reluctantly agrees in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7, and during the divination, she admits to lightening her armor and other embarrassing details. Vanir reveals these questions were merely to pass time until the results appeared in the crystal ball. He predicts a calamity will befall her household, and advises fleeing with Kazuma. Darkness refuses to run.

Darkness visits her family, while Vanir advises Kazuma to create more sellable products to help her. The next day, Kazuma is brushing Chomusuke when Darkness bursts in, urging him to accept a quest against the Kowloon Hydra, a powerful monster awakening near Axel. Kazuma is reluctant, but Darkness promises a kiss as a reward, which he taunts as having little value. She tearfully begs him to agree.

At the lake, Megumin declares she would become a Dragon Slayer, while Kazuma and Darkness prevent a reluctant Aqua from fleeing. Aqua purifies the lake to lure the Hydra out. When the massive monster surfaces, they frantically try to wake Aqua. Konosuba Season 3 Episode 7 ends with Aqua trapped on one of the Hydra's heads and Alderp sinisterly grinning at a portrait of Lalatina.

