Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

In the last episode of Laid-Back Camp Season 3, fans saw Rin enjoy a stroll in Lake Agiha Park, while Nadeshiko and Sakura reflected on college and life. Ena and Chikuwa met an artist named Ema, while Chiaki embarked on a solo camping adventure, exploring the Nanbu Ide Campsite.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11 is just around the corner with more laid-back adventureing of the girls, with Aoi getting a bike in the upcoming episode. Don’t miss Episode 11 as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11: release date and where to stream

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. This translates to approximately 2:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT for viewers worldwide. However, please note that actual release times may vary due to time zone differences.

The anime follows a weekly release schedule, so expect a new episode every Thursday. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11 will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese social platforms domestically. Internationally, it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11?

According to the official website, Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11 will either be titled Memorable Scenery or Scenery From Way Back depending on the translation. Aoi will receive a road bike from her aunt in Takayama, Gifu, and the bike will be suitable for both camping trips and commuting. This prompts her to test it with a short ride to a nearby convenience store.

Surprised by its speed, Aoi quickly reached her destination before deciding to extend her ride to Minobu Station. There, she will enjoy some manju and take a break in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 11. Feeling adventurous, Aoi will contemplate her next destination as she is very eager to make new memories with her new bike.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 is titled ‘Chikuwa, Trains, Chiaki’s Solo Camping.’ The episode begins with Rin taking a peaceful stroll in Lake Agiha Park. She attempts to take some photos of the many cats she encounters but is unsuccessful and continues her exploration.

Meanwhile, Nadeshiko and her sister Sakura take a break, reflecting on Nadeshiko’s college plans and Sakura’s life post-college. Nadeshiko texts Ena about their cherry blossom adventure, while Ena and her dog Chikuwa relax in Fujiwara Park.

Chiaki informs Rin via text that she has arrived early at her camping destination to secure a spot for future trips with the group. Currently, Chiaki is on a solo camping adventure. Elsewhere, a female artist stumbles upon Ena and Chikuwa, sketching them playfully in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10.

Ena talks to the artist, learning about her drawing equipment and techniques before realizing she's almost late for work and bidding her farewell. The artist, named Ema, converses with her friend about high school plans, expressing her desire to join an illustration club or continue her passion for drawing.

Ema hopes to earn enough money for a proper drawing tablet, and her friend admires her dedication. In Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10, Rin continues her drive, reflecting on past family outings. She receives a selfie from Nadeshiko, who is posing by a retro train. Sakura suggests visiting the nearby Yokokawa Railway Museum, known for its retro trains, and Rin joins them shortly after.

Chiaki explores the Nanbu Ide Campsite, setting up her camp and cooking a meal. A stray cat visits her campsite, and she feeds it apple scraps, taking a selfie to share with Aoi. Later, Chiaki visits the hot springs, where she unexpectedly runs into Aoi. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 10 concludes with Chiaki and Aoi enjoying a relaxing chat at the hot springs.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

