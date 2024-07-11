Mangamo Announces New Manga Licenses During Anime Expo 2024 Panel; All We Know So Far

During its industry panel at Anime Expo 2024, Mangamo announced the imminent release of three new manga series on their platform. These titles include Too Rotten for Romance, How Me and My Max Empathy Level Magical Beast Pals Built a Fantasy World Kingdom, and Fevered Nights.

Currently, these manga are published in Japanese by Amazia on its Manga Bang service. More information about the release dates for these titles on Mangamo is expected to be revealed soon.

Too Rotten for Romance synopsis

Too Rotten for Romance, written by Koharu Yukimura and illustrated by Monika Niko, follows Uta, a hardworking nurse with a secret passion. By day, she diligently cares for patients, but by night, she indulges in writing Boys Love novels. Inspired by the close bond between surgery residents Iwasaki and Takeuchi during her nursing school days, Uta starts basing her characters on them. However, her world turns upside down when Iwasaki and Takeuchi discover her secret manuscript. Caught between their disapproving glances, Uta navigates the complexities of maintaining her professional relationships while pursuing her dreams.

How Me and My Max Empathy Level Magical Beast Pals Built a Fantasy World Kingdom synopsis

How Me and My Max Empathy Level Magical Beast Pals Built a Fantasy World Kingdom manga centers around Ikuo Fukami, a 12th-grader with a unique ability to perceive people's emotions as colors. One day, he is summoned to a magical world where he witnesses the summoner, along with her party, being attacked by a dire wolf. Despite lacking combat skills, Ikuo's power enables him to connect and communicate with the world's magical beasts.

Advertisement

Seeking adventure and tired of the modern world, Ikuo sets off on a journey in this new realm. Initially underestimated due to his seemingly weak power, Ikuo's true potential unfolds as he continues his adventure. Written and illustrated by Kenta Hayashi, this isekai manga offers a twist by focusing on a protagonist whose ability to communicate with animals sets a unique tone in a genre often dominated by battle-centric narratives.

Fevered Nights synopsis

Fevered Nights, a romance manga written by Nana Osawa and illustrated by Shiki Kamiya, centers around Takase Tsubaki, a 29-year-old saleswoman who remains skeptical of love and retains her virginity. Despite her reservations, she finds herself developing feelings for her coworker, Azuma Ryuhei, known for his playboy reputation. As their friendship deepens, Tsubaki impulsively invites Ryuhei to a hotel in a moment of desperation, hoping to take their relationship further physically.

However, contrary to her expectations, Ryuhei does not reciprocate physically. The manga explores Tsubaki's evolving relationship with Ryuhei as they navigate their growing emotional connection amidst their workplace dynamics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Chapter 174: Uzuki And Akao To Rescue Gaku; Release Date, Where To Read And More