Medalist Anime Set To Release In January 2025; Everything You Need To Know

The much anticipated anime Medalist, based on Tsurumaikada's award-winning manga under the same name, is set to premiere in less than a month! With the series promising a captivating exploration of the world of figure skating, fans can look forward to the anime creating a unique blend of technical authenticity and emotional conflicts.

Medalist release date and where to watch

The Medalist anime will air on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Saturday, January 4, with release times adjusted to individual time zones. The series will be broadcast in Japan on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block in Japan, followed by BS Asahi on January 6.

Local fans can also tune in to streaming platforms such as ABEMA, Disney+ (Star), d Anime Store, Hulu, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Bandai Channel, among others. Internationally, the Medalist series will be available on Disney+.

Medalist anime: Cast, studio and more

Medalist is being animated by Studio ENGI, with Yasutaka Yamamoto directing and Jukki Hanada writing the script. Chinatsu Kameyama serves as the character designer, while Yuki Hayashi, renowned for his work on My Hero Academia, is composing the music.

Acclaimed figure skaters Akiko Suzuki, Yuhana Yokoi, and Hinano Isobe choreograph the skating routines, ensuring authentic portrayals of the sport. The opening theme, ‘Bow and Arrow,’ is performed by Kenshi Yonezu, while the ending song, ‘Atashi no Dress,’ is sung by Neguse.

The voice cast of the Medalist anime includes Natsumi Haruse as Inori Yutsuka and Takeo Ootsuka (known for Oshi no Ko) as Tsukasa Akeuraji. Other notable roles feature Kana Ichinose as Hikaru Kamisaki, Takahiro Miyake as Yudai Jakuzure, and Kotori Koiwai as Ema Yamato.

Medalist plot overview

The Medalist series follows Tsukasa Akeuraji, a young man whose aspirations of solo ice skating were thwarted by his late start in the sport. His life takes a turn when he encounters Inori Yutsuka, a determined fifth-grader with a passion for figure skating.

Despite being overlooked by her peers, Inori’s dedication inspires Tsukasa to become her coach. Together, they strive to achieve the dream of becoming medalists, navigating the challenges of competitive skating.

