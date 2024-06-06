This article contains spoilers for the Negai no Astro Manga

Ken Wakui’s newest manga Negai no Astro is gradually picking up pace. The story of Hibaru Yotsurugi and his adoptive brother Terasu Yotsurugi going on a mission to bring all of their siblings back into the fold in one place is going pretty well.

In the most recent chapter, we saw Kuran, the tenth adoptive son of the Yotsurugi family finally join Hibaru and Terasu and leave the charge of the Ikebukuro. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of the manga.

Negai no Astro chapter 8 release date, where to read, and more

The 8th chapter of Ken Wakui’s manga Negai no Astro is coming out on June 10th, 2024, Monday, at 12 a.m. JST. It will come out in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #28. However, due to time differences, most people will be able to read the chapter on June 9th, 2024, Sunday. International readers can access the chapter digitally via Shuesha’s Manga Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app and on the official website of VIZ Media. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read for free on these websites. Other than in the Shonen Jump+ app, where a subscription fee is necessary.

The last few chapters of the manga focused on the struggle between Hibaru and Terasu, and Kuran and Kou. However, in the end, Kuran decided to join the former duo and the three of them have started a faction of their own. The next chapter will probably focus on building the storyline for the next sibling they would try to include in their faction. However, the story might also focus on their first adoptive brother Shio and show how he plans to counter Hibaru’s plans.

Negai no Astro chapter 7 recap

The 7th chapter of Negai no Astro starts from where the previous one had left off and focuses on Kuran who has started to recall his true self, thanks to his brother Kou. He remembered that he received a transformative power because he wanted to smile again. He tells Hibaru that taking up Botan’s role after him put a huge amount of pressure on him and he wanted to change. Hibaru assured him that he can leave everything behind and join him.

Despite wanting to join Hibaru’s faction, Kuran is worried about Ikebukuro faction’s Club Asura and the Sanmenroppi. But Hibaru and Terasu assure him that he does not have to worry about them. Terasu then starts to feel that it must have been hard for Kou as well as everyone saw him as Botan’s younger brother and not as his own person. He thinks that this must have been a reason why Kou wished to be able to destroy everything.

When Kou regains consciousness, he tells Kuran to leave as the Ikebukuro now belongs to him, but everyone was able to see that he did not mean it. However, he assured Hibaru that he would work hard to protect and guide the Ikebukuro and asked him and Terasu to take care of Kuran. When they start to leave, Kou shouts at Kuran and tells him to return again with a smile.

Kuran then transforms into a younger version of himself as that is the only way we can show any emotions. He tells Kou that one day he will be back with a real smile on his face and tells him to take care of Ikebukuro till then. After that, Hibaru tells them his plan to create a new faction called the Hibaru Faction.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

