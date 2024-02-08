One Punch Man Chapter 202: Possible Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot, And More

The anticipation for the release of One Punch Man Chapter 202 is running high among fans, who are eager to delve into the next chapter of the action-packed saga of the bald hero. With the unpredictability surrounding the release schedule and the intriguing plot developments, here's when fans can expect the upcoming chapter, and what plot developments might occur.

Possible release date and where to read

Given the manga's biweekly schedule, One Punch Man Chapter 202 is expected to hit shelves on Thursday, February 22, 2024. However, the chance of deferral in release is high and fans may need to keep an eye out on Yusuke Murata’s X account, @NEBU_KURO for updates. The release may be delayed to February 29, 2024 as well.

The chapter will debut first in Japanese on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, available at midnight JST. International readers will need to wait for fan translations to surface, as official translations from Viz Media typically follow approximately a week later, and will be available through the Shonen Jump mobile app or Viz Media's website.

Expected Plot

After Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic confronted Empty Void, hints were made of the latter's powers and mysterious connections to God. Flashy Flash's encounter with illusions and his past with Sonic is sure to unfold in more detail, as we see Flashy Flash and the outcome of the genjutsu he was placed under in In One Punch Man Chapter 202.

Advertisement

As Flashy Flash grapples with his deepest fears and confronts the enigmatic powers at play. One Punch Man Chapter 202 is likely to showcase Flashy Flash either completely falling for the trick and coming under Empty Void’s influence, or realizing that this Sonic was fake. With Empty Void's manipulation tactics and God's looming influence, the stakes have never been higher. Readers can expect a gripping continuation that pushes the boundaries of the One Punch Man universe.

One Punch Man Chapter 201 Recap

One Punch Man Chapter 201 began with the emergence of The Great One after being fueled by the sacrificial blood and entrails of the ninja village. Titled Genjutsu, the chapter sets off with the reveal of ‘that man’ to be Empty Void, who asks about Blast’s whereabouts so that he may consume him as well. Flashy Flash and Empty Void clash, and the latter uses his genjutsu powers to make the illusion that the Tennins are still alive. Not fooled by this, Flashy Flash warns Speed-o-Sonic of the man’s ability, making Speed-o-Sonic also join the fight.

Empty Void pulls out a cube from his mouth, something that was enshrined in the facility’s basement. He then uses it to put up more illusions, bringing Flashy Flash and Speed-o-Sonic to face their greatest fears. Flashy Flash is struck by the cube after letting his guard down, and the scene changes to a ‘flashback’ where Flashy Flash talks to ‘Sonic’, and that they were in the ‘place of dreams that they swore to.’ The next scene shows this to be an illusion, as the being’s side is grotesque and wrong. Seemingly falling for it, Flashy Flash extends his hand towards this Sonic in acceptance. The chapter ended on this cliffhanger, leaving readers pondering the extent of God's influence and its implications for the heroes' fate.

Advertisement

For more updates on the release of One Punch Man chapter, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.