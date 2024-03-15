Oshi No Ko Chapter 144: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With the controversial kiss scene between Aqua and Ruby out in the open, Oshi no Ko Chapter 144 is set to bring to light the aftermath. Kana and Aqua had only just begun to get closer, now fans can only wonder what’s in store for the Hoshino twins as they continue to dive into uncharted waters. Keep reading to find out more about Oshi no Ko Chapter 144’s release date, where to read, what to expect, as well as a recap of the previous chapter.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 144 release date and where to read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 144 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website. It will be accessible worldwide, with varying release times due to time zone differences. Readers can access Oshi no Ko Chapter 144 for free on the MANGA Plus mobile app, along with the latest 2 chapters before it.

Expected plot in Oshi no Ko Chapter 144

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 144, the aftermath of Ruby's controversial kiss with Aqua may be explored, potentially leading to a public scandal. Aqua's reaction and subsequent interactions with Ruby will likely change, though he may also simply pretend nothing happened as Gorou would have.

On the other hand, the continuation of the filming process for 15 Year Lie may bring new developments between the actors, particularly regarding Kana and Akane’s reaction to the kiss and how it will affect their acting. Oshi No Ko Chapter 144 is set to be as controversial as the last chapter, if not more.

Advertisement

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 recap

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 143, Ruby clings to Aqua, expressing her fear of losing him if she lets go. She asks Aqua to call her Sarina, but he dismisses her, instructing her to sleep. After Ruby throws a tantrum, Aqua agrees to her request on the condition that she goes to bed immediately. Putting on glasses and imitating Gorou's tone, Aqua tells Sarina to sleep, which excites Ruby. She embraces Gorou and jokingly proposes marriage, to which he responds dryly, saying it would ruin his social life.

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 Creates An Explosive Controversy; Find OUT

Ruby expresses her satisfaction at Gorou's visits, reminiscing about their promise to reach adulthood together. When Aqua apologizes for changing, Ruby finds his moody behavior endearing, advising him to smile when he feels like it. However, Aqua reveals he's unable to, acknowledging his manipulative past. Ruby confesses her admiration for idols, with Aqua being her idol, despite his flaws. She recalls a time when Gorou bought her concert tickets, downplaying its significance, similar to Aqua's behavior now.

Advertisement

Ruby assures Aqua that nothing has changed between them, reaffirming her love for him. When she asks if he loves her, Aqua confirms, and she kisses him, surprising him. The next day, on the set of 15 Year Lie, Ai and Hikaru's kiss scene concludes smoothly, causing flustered reactions from Kana, Akane, and Mem-Cho. Filming for the movie has reached its climax as Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 ended.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Hoshino twins from Oshi no Ko.