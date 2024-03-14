Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 Creates An Explosive Controversy; Find OUT

The release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 has sparked intense debate and divided the fandom, particularly due to a controversial scene involving Aqua and Ruby, the twin main characters of the series. Spoilers for the chapter leaked online before its official releases, setting the stage for passionate reactions among fans.

Unsettling developments lead to disillusionment and discontinuation

In the previous chapter, anticipation had mounted over an upcoming kissing scene between Ruby and Aqua, portraying Ai and Hikaru respectively. The story revealed that Abiko and Yoriko had orchestrated the scene for the movie, leading to Ruby's attempts to prepare Aqua for their roles.

However, the developments in Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 took a turn that many fans found unsettling. The chapter depicted Ruby kissing Aqua after the characters pretended to be their past selves, Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya. While the characters had reincarnated with different personalities, the fact remained that they had spent 18 years considering themselves siblings. This sudden shift towards a potential romantic relationship between the twins left many fans dismayed, with some deeming it the "worst chapter ever."

Some fans expressed their disgust at the manga creators, Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, for taking the story in such a direction. The inclusion of not just one, but two kisses between the siblings, exacerbated fans' dismay upon the official release of the chapter.

Speculation arose regarding the direction of the manga, with some fans attributing the controversial developments solely to manga artist Mengo Yokoyari, questioning whether creator Aka Akasaka was still involved in the storyline. Many fans expressed their intention to discontinue reading the manga due to the uncomfortable developments.

Disillusioned fans expressed their intention to cease following the manga, finding the recent developments too repugnant to continue supporting Oshi no Ko. The desire for Kana Arima to end up with Aqua felt increasingly unlikely amidst the unfolding narrative.

Exploring diverse perspectives: fan reactions

As some fans found solace in YOASOBI's acclaimed song for the anime adaptation, they lamented the potential tarnishing of the series' reputation due to the divisive storyline. Despite the anticipation surrounding the chapter's official release on White Day, symbolic of love, many fans harbored disdain for the direction the manga had taken.

Online forums buzzed with discussions, with Reddit and Twitter serving as platforms for diverse perspectives. Some defended the narrative, highlighting nuances in character development and reincarnation themes. They argued that the uncomfortable nature of the chapter was intentional, reflecting complex moral conflicts within the characters' minds.

Others criticized the portrayal of incestuous undertones, asserting that it overshadowed the otherwise heartfelt moments within the story. The discomfort caused by the chapter's content was seen by some as a deliberate narrative device to highlight toxic dynamics and manipulation.

However, amidst the backlash, there were still fans who fans welcomed the developments, even expressing hopes for a future marriage between Aqua and Ruby. They speculated on potential character arcs and thematic explorations, suggesting that the discomfort induced by Chapter 143 might pave the way for deeper narrative exploration. The contrasting viewpoints underscored the polarizing nature of Chapter 143 and its implications for the series' trajectory.

One Reddit user, AlgerienneSansGrade, attempted to dissect the nuanced portrayal of the characters' past lives and present identities, arguing that their age and experiences must be considered within the context of the story. Another user, thpp999, expressed how the fan reaction may have been a tad overboard.

One Reddit user, imperiumall, expressed their pity for other female leads such as Kana, stating they felt it was unfair how these incestuous developments were at the cost Aqua’s relationship with the other love interests. Voices like 0zymand expressed growing discomfort with each successive chapter, signaling a broader dissatisfaction among readers. Users like dicky_________seamus acknowledged the emotional depth of the chapter while still grappling with its controversial elements.

In addition, fans like Raknel highlighted significant character development moments, such as Aqua's therapeutic breakthrough. In a notable scene, Aqua finally opens up about his mental state, marking a crucial turning point in his character arc. This moment of vulnerability, coupled with Ruby's supportive response, hinted at potential growth and exploration of deeper themes in future chapters.

Amidst the cacophony of opinions, one sentiment remained clear: Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 had sparked a profound and divisive reaction within the fandom. As the series navigates through the uncharted waters of building controversy, the resolution of this arc will undoubtedly shape its legacy for better or for worse.

