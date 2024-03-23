Oshi No Ko Chapter 145: Tsukuyomi’s Debut On Big Screen; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In the previous chapter, Ruby assessed Melt Narushima's acting skills, and Tsukuyomi has made her return as her acting debut in 15 Year Lie is just around the corner. With a so-called god now making her entrance and Hikaru Kamiki yet to make his move regarding the movie, Oshi No Ko Chapter 145 is set to be an exciting chapter for fans. Keep reading to find out more about the release date, where to read, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 145: Release Date and Where to Read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 145 will be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at midnight JST in Japan, though most international fans will be able to access the chapter on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Fans can read the latest chapters of Oshi no Ko on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform as well as the app, which offers access to the first and latest three chapters online. For access to all chapters and unlimited reads, users can utilize the mobile app with a premium membership.

Expected plot in Oshi no Ko, Chapter 145

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 145, the focus is expected to shift towards Tsukuyomi as she prepares to make her long-awaited acting debut as a child actor, playing baby Aqua and Ruby. This will likely give fans more significant details about the Crow Girl’s character in the manga, as well as the extent of her supernatural abilities. We should also see just how much she knows about Aqua and Ruby Hoshino’s lives.

Furthermore, Oshi no Ko Chapter 145 may introduce new interactions between Aqua and Ruby now that they’re controversial kiss has changed their dynamics. With Aqua likely still navigating this newfound change with his sister Ruby, the upcoming chapter should reveal the current relationship between the two.

Oshi no Ko, Chapter 144 recap

Oshi no Ko Chapter 144, titled Fan of the Originals, delves into the intricacies of film production and character interpretation. The chapter begins by highlighting the challenges of shooting scenes out of chronological order due to location availability, a common hurdle in the filmmaking process. Despite this, Melt Narushima's portrayal of Gorou Amamiya fails to impress Ruby, who believes that the Doctor's role should be played by a more skilled actor like Taiki Himekawa.

Ruby relentlessly criticizes Melt's acting, particularly his portrayal in Sweet Today, until she notices an Ai pin on his attire. She is surprised by his attachment to the pin, and Melt explains that he added it as a tribute to a deceased patient who was a fan of idol Ai. He believes that the Doctor, being a true fan, wouldn't wear the pin in front of Ai herself, displaying a deep understanding of his character.

Moved by Melt's interpretation, Ruby undergoes a dramatic shift in attitude and approves of his acting. She even expresses a desire to become his student, leading to Melt taking her under his wing. Oshi no Ko Chapter 144 then transitions to Ruby's encounter with Tsukuyomi the following morning. Ruby's curiosity about Tsukuyomi's abilities prompts her to question her capabilities in portraying the roles of baby Aqua and Ruby. Tsukuyomi, initially defensive, asserts her confidence in her acting prowess but is visibly irked by Ruby's probing questions.

