Pokémon Horizons Anime To Start New Arc One Year After Series Premiere? Here's What We Know

Exciting news for all Pokémon lovers out there, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pokémon anime franchise just announced a new arc for its ongoing series, Pokémon Horizons. The announcement also included a pretty loaded first look visual. Here is everything we know about the upcoming arc so far.

Major details about the Pokémon Horizons new arc was released

A few days ago, the Pokémon anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account announced that the Pokémon Horizons anime will enter a new arc on 12th April 2024. The name of the new arc is Terastal Debut and along with the release date, a new visual was also released which gave the audience a first look into the possible characters and plot of the arc. The new arc is also starting just about one year after the premiere of the anime on 14th April 2023, which might be a coincidence.

The visual centered around the protagonists of the Pokémon Horizons, Liko and Roy, along with Dot, all in Naranja Academy school uniforms. They also had Tera Orbs in their hands, which is usually given to the students of Naranja, which means that the new arc will focus a lot on the Terastal phenomenon, as its name suggests. The visual also included the duo’s ninth-gen starter Pokémons, Fuecoco, Spritgatito, and Ouaxly, who originated from the Pokémon Violet, and Pokémon Scarlet video games.

However, the exact story of the arc has not yet been revealed. But we will probably get a new trailer and a peek into the storyline before the release date.

Other details about the Pokémon Horizons Anime

The Pokémon Horizons anime first premiered in Japan on 14th April 2023 and had an hour-long first episode. The anime airs every Friday at 6:55 p.m. JST. The second arc of the show is called The Brilliance of Terapagos and premiered back on 29th October 2023. The upcoming arc will be the show’s third story arc. The show finally debuted in the US on Netflix on 7th March, 2024.

The show features two completely new protagonists, Liko and Roy with starter Pokémons Fuecoco, Spritgatito, and Ouaxly. It also has two new characters, Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu who are a professor and Pokémon duo that help the dual protagonists in their adventures and battles. It also features the Shiny Form of the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza.

The director of the anime is Saori Den with Daiki Tomiyasu as its creative director. Rei Yamazaki and Kyoko Ito are the character designer and sub character designer of the show while Tetsuo Yajima is the action director. The scripts of the anime are overseen by Dai Sato with Masafumi Mima and Conisch as the sound director and music composer of the show.

The cast of the anime includes Minori Suzuki as Liko, Yuka Terasaki as Roy, and Yoshino Aoyama as Dot. Other cast includes Taku Yashiro as Professor Friede, Ikue Ootani as Captain Pikachu, Mimi Maihane as Agate, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Alex, and Shun Horie as Amethio.

