Sakamoto Days Anime: January 2025 Release Confirmed; Everything You Need To Know

The much sought-after anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days, based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga, will be debuting in January 2025! With the series taking to the screens in less than a month, fans have been buzzing with excitement for the action-comedy anime’s release.

Don’t miss the exhilarating yet hilarious story of Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman who has his peaceful life disrupted by his past. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming Sakamoto Days anime.

Sakamoto Days anime release date and where to watch

The Sakamoto Days anime will begin airing on January 11, 2025, at 11 pm JST. For most international fans, this translates to a same-day release around 2:00 pm GMT / 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET, adjusted for individual regions and time zones.

Produced by TMS Entertainment, the series will air weekly on TV Tokyo, with a two-part season—Part 2 slated for July 2025. Japanese fans can also catch the episodes on ABEMA, Netflix, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, U-NEXT, and others. Sakamoto Days will be available for exclusive global streaming on Netflix.

Sakamoto Days plot overview and cast details

Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, a man who was once a fearsome assassin but has since retired to become a family man running a convenience store. His peaceful retirement is disturbed when threats from his past target his family and business, forcing him to put his lethal skills to use once more.

Advertisement

With a bounty of one billion yen on his head, Sakamoto must outwit a horde of relentless assassins. Supporting him are Shin Asakura, a telepathic former hitman, and Lu Xiaotang, a Chinese mafia heiress, among others.

Notable voice cast members include Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin, Ayane Sakura as Lu, and Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto. Additional characters, such as members of the assassin task force “The Order,” will be voiced by Natsuki Hanae, Saori Hayami, and Taku Yashiro. The mysterious X (Slur) will be portrayed by Daisuke Namikawa.

Sakamoto Days production details and more

Masaki Watanabe will be directing the series, with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts. Yo Moriyama handles character design, and Yuuki Hayashi composes the music. According to Watanabe, the adaptation aims to balance Sakamoto’s dual roles as a family man and a “killer who doesn’t kill.”

The Sakamoto Days series will also feature an original soundtrack with “Run Sakamoto” by Vaundy as the opening theme and “FUTSUU” by Conton Candy as the ending theme. The promotional videos have emphasized action-packed sequences and comedic interactions, ensuring fans of the manga and new viewers will be captivated by Sakamoto’s extraordinary journey.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Sakamoto Days anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.