Sakamoto Days Chapter 168: Will Uzuki Now Turn On Sakamoto and Nagumo? Release Date, Where To Read And More

Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 will see the uncertain future of Uzuki, who has just avenged the deaths of his friends by killing Takamura. With the emergence of the daunting Takamura persona within Uzuki, readers are left to wonder: will Uzuki now turn on Sakamoto and Nagumo? As the boundaries between his personalities blur, the threat of Uzuki's unpredictable actions looms large. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and find out the release date, expected plot, where to read the chapter, and a previous chapter recap here.

Release date and where to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 168

Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 is set to launch in Japan on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to be available on Sunday, June 2, although the exact timing might differ based on their time zones.

For fans who wish to read the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 168, the manga will be available online on Shueisha’s official platforms, such as Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 168

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 168, readers can expect the emotional aftermath of Gaku and Haruma's deaths to deeply affect Uzuki. While he has avenged them by killing Takamura, the emergence of his new personality raises questions about the consequences. The Rion personality wanted Sakamoto and Nagumo to kill Uzuki, but the Takamura persona may just try to kill them instead.

Additionally, Uzuki's psyche could develop more personalities as he encounters life-threatening situations, each offering a different means of survival. Attention may also shift back to Asaki in Sakamoto Days Chapter 168, whose assassination plot has led to numerous casualties. The chapter could explore Asaki's next moves and the repercussions of his actions.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 recap

Titled Peering Into The Abyss, Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 starts moments before Takamura kills Hamura as Takamura expresses his contempt for what he considers a world full of unworthy individuals. Haruma pushes Uzuki out of the way before being brutally cut in two.

As Uzuki watches in shock, Takamura sheathes his katana and advances just as Sakamoto and Nagumo make a desperate move to flank him. Armed with a bench and a staff respectively, they attempt to halt his progress despite their severe injuries. However, their efforts are in vain as Takamura effortlessly blocks their attacks and casts them aside with ease, and retaliates.

Gaku then leaps into the fray, wielding his mace. When Takamura tries to stab him in the face with his katana, Gaku catches the blade in his mouth and snaps off the tip in Sakamoto Days Chapter 167. He then seizes Takamura by the collar and uses the broken fragment of the blade to slash across Takamura's face, successfully taking out his right eye.

Gaku is ultimately stabbed in the heart by Takamura in the same move. After Gaku falls, Takamura turns his attention back to Sakamoto and Nagumo. Unable to even see his attack coming, the two are immediately struck down. They fall, convinced of their own hopelessness and Takamura's seeming invincibility.

Takamura then steadily advances towards the defenseless Uzuki. Overwhelmed by the traumatic events unfolding around him, Uzuki is flooded with memories of his past, including his time with Gaku, Haruma, and the rest of the Al-Kamar orphanage group. He also recalls Rion, his emotions boiling over as he falls to his knees in Sakamoto Days Chapter 167, clutching his head and yelling in anguish.

Uzuki's despair reaches a breaking point as he questions why he continually loses those he considers family. It seems as though he begins hearing voices in his head, a sign of his mental state fracturing under the immense stress. Sakamoto suddenly remembers his conversation with Lu Wutang, who mentioned that Uzuki likely created new personalities to deal with unbearable pain.

Just as Takamura begins to deliver a fatal blow to Uzuki, he is suddenly disarmed and split in half, mirroring the fate he had dealt to Gaku. The person responsible for this astonishing feat is none other than Uzuki himself. Driven to the brink by the overwhelming stress in Sakamoto Days Chapter 167, Uzuki has developed a new persona, one that embodies the deadliness of Takamura.

As Uzuki stands over the bisected Takamura, Sakamoto and Nagumo can only watch in disbelief. Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 concludes as Uzuki imitates Takamura’s mumbling as he holds onto the dead man’s katana.

For more updates on the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

