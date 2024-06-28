Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 Spoilers Out: Akao Family Reunites As Uzuki Loses Control; DEETS

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days left fans in excitement as Uzuki’s whereabouts were revealed, and now fans cannot wait for the next chapter’s release for more. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers have recently been released, and they do not disappoint. Find out what happens in the chapter here.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers

As per the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers out online, the chapter will be titled Mirage. The spoilers see the chapter begin at the burning warehouse where Uzuki was last seen. A radio transmission from the JAA headquarters calls out for a response from Base 6, as the handheld transceiver lies beside more than a dozen corpses.

Kanaguri is shown observing the chaos, expressing his amazement at the extent of the destruction. Uzuki, still under the influence of Takamura’s personality, is seen standing over several more bodies, muttering to herself. Kanaguri reflects on the surprising transformation of Uzuki into Takamura.

While initially skeptical, he now believes that Takamura has indeed taken over Uzuki’s body, as evidenced by her behavior and strength. Kanaguri then looks at Akira and asks her if she is okay, reminding her that she doesn't have to come. Akira reassures him that she is fine but looks visibly worried in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers.

Akira is determined to stop Uzuki, who is now operating with Takamura’s incredibly ruthless personality. She believes it is unnecessary to go to such extremes, and her internal conflict is clear. Meanwhile, Kumanomi, who is recovering from an injury, marvels at Uzuki’s ability.

She mentions how, even without Gaku or Haruma, they will now be formidable enough on their own. Suddenly, Uzuki turns on Kumanomi, catching her off guard and shattering her mechanical arm in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers. The attack surprises even Kanaguri, who thinks that Takamura is beyond Uzuki’s control.

Kumanomi, realizing the severity of Uzuki's uncontrollable state, tears up just as Uzuki attacks again. Akira intervenes at the last second, and Kumanomi gets a haircut. Kanaguri is thrilled by the dramatic turn of events, capturing the moment on his camera.

Kumanomi, in her panic, questions why Uzuki would attack her, believing them to be family. Akira tells Kumanomi that they need to run in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers, though Kumanomi only starts to blame Akira for Uzuki’s change. When Akira asks Kanaguri for help, he tells her he is a director and she is the star.

He tells her to use ‘wisdom, ingenuity, and love’ to overcome their predicament, invoking the spirit of a ‘main character’ who finds solutions in dire situations. He insists she should not rely on his power. As she wonders what to do, the chapter shifts to Uzuki’s subconsciousness.

We see Takamura sitting on a chair in the darkness, leaning on his Katana. In the light, Rion Akao appears and slashes Takamura’s neck. When brought back to reality, we see that Uzuki’s blade is just about to slash Akira when ‘Akao’ takes over. Akao calls Takamura a troublesome roommate in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers.

Akira, Kanaguri, and Kumanomi immediately recognize she has taken over, and Kumanomi, now frustrated and desperate, charges at Uzuki, demanding answers and seeking to reclaim their beacon. Akao effortlessly slaps her into the wall before addressing Akira and telling her about Uzuki’s personality disorder.

Advertisement

Akao explains that according to Uzuki, Takamura is an uncontrollable killing machine, and tells Akira to run away as they can never win against this force. She explains that they are all created by Uzuki’s memories of them in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers. This makes Akira wonder how ‘Akao’ knows who Akira is when she never met him.

Akao, with a smirk, tells her that she used to talk about Akira to Uzuki often, leaving Akira in a state of frantic questioning about how the two know one another. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 spoilers end with an image of Uzuki and Akao standing side by side.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.