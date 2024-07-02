Sakamoto Days Chapter 173: Akao And Uzuki’s History Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the previous chapter, fans saw Akira reunite with her aunt most unexpectedly: through Uzuki’s personality disorder. With more on Akao and Uzuki’s backstory set to be revealed in Sakamoto Days Chapter 173, don’t miss the chapter and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 173: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, July 7, for most international fans. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to individual time zone differences.

Fans worldwide can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 on official sources such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 173

Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 may see more about Uzuki’s history with Akao revealed, with more information on her death as well. The Order members from the previous chapters will likely arrive at the JAA’s sixth base, ready to confront Uzuki and his organization. Details about Oki, Tanabata, or Torres, may be revealed in the process as well.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo may also intervene in the situation at the JAA warehouse in Sakamoto Days Chapter 173. Alternatively, the trio may focus on their plan to turn Sakamoto’s shop into a national chain instead.

Advertisement

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 opens with a scene of carnage, where JAA assassins' corpses are strewed around, all victims of Uzuki. Kanaguri, Kumanomi, and Akira are present, witnessing the devastation. Kanaguri is convinced that Uzuki, now embodying Takamura’s persona, has become the deadliest assassin in JAA's history. He observes in astonishment as Uzuki demonstrates his terrifying power.

Kumanomi, oblivious to Uzuki's altered state, approaches him with excitement. She is thrilled by Uzuki's ability to strike down many enemies despite his injuries, feeling confident that they can complete their mission without Haruma and Gaku. However, Uzuki abruptly shatters her mechanical arm with his blade.

When Akira asks Kanaguri for help, he refuses to assist as he considers himself the director and Akira the heroine. Uzuki moves toward Akira, poised to strike, but hesitates as the Akao personality takes over. He dismisses Kumanomi with a slap, urging Akira to leave.

Advertisement

The next strike could have been fatal, but Akira intervenes just in time and saves Kumanomi. Unable to comprehend why Uzuki would attack her, Kumanomi enters a frenzied state in Sakamoto Days Chapter 172. She wonders if she has done something to anger him and blames Akira for his condition.

Akao explains that the multiple personalities inside Uzuki are shaped by his memories of those people. Since he remembers Takamura as a rampaging killer, he replicates that behavior. Akira, confused, questions Akao about how Uzuki recognizes her in Sakamoto Days Chapter 172, given that they had never met.

Akao then tells her that she had spoken extensively about Akira to Uzuki when she was alive, leaving Akira puzzled about the nature of Akao’s relationship with Uzuki. Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 ends with a panel of Uzuki and Akao standing side by side, seemingly in conversation.

For more updates on Uzuki’s plans and Akira’s reaction in the Sakamoto Days manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.