Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 saw Sunraku make the decision to journey towards Fifthticia to meet Rust and Mold. Realizing the journey will be lengthy, he decided to seek help from Psyger-0, who was eager to assist.

The upcoming Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10 should see more of their travels together, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read, and more details.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10 is set to premiere on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for international audiences at approximately 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT, though exact times may vary by region and timezone.

In Japan, fans can watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10 on JNN, which encompasses MBS and TBS. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. Please note that a subscription is required to access content on this streaming platform.

Expected plot in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10 will be titled ‘Tracking Like a Hound,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will continue with Sunraku teaming up with Psyger-0 to explore the Castle Wreck of Radiant Despair.

While Psyger-0 hopes to grow closer to Sunraku, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 10 will see the latter remain uneasy about her motives. Despite the mutual nervousness, the two will progress steadily through the area.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 9 recap

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 9, titled ‘Run, Fueled by Impatience,’ sees Sunraku face a time crunch as he races to Fifticia to begin Ctarnidd’s unique scenario with Rust and Mordo. Concerned about Akitsuakane revealing his secrets about the Vorpal Epic, he bribes Emul to stay in Rabituza and inform him of Akitsuakane’s meeting with Vysache.

Sunraku receives new gauntlets, Gilta Brille, crafted from the Golden Scorpion materials, and enlists Psyger-0’s help. To meet her in Eleventar, he must pass through the Ruins of Past Glories and defeat the Overdress Golem.

Using Gilta Brille, he sets out to break the speed record for defeating the boss in under a minute. Meanwhile, Psyger-0 arrives in Eleventar early, waiting ‘ominously’ for Sunraku in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 9.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.