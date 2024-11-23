Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 centered on Sunraku reaching a dead end with the Inventoria quest after realizing he is unable to use the armor or weapons due to Lycaon’s curse. He then decided to take a step back from SLF to play the mecha game Nephilim Hollow.

With the new character, Rust, appearing and challenging Sunraku to a duel, fans cannot wait to see how Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7 will unfold. Don’t miss it, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7 will debut on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. For international audiences, this equates to a same-day release at 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET, though exact times may vary depending on the region.

The episode will air in Japan on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required. Fans in Southeast Asia can stream Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7 on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel.

What to expect in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Twin Wings Collide,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will pick up where the last one left off as Sunraku reunites with Rust, the number one player of Nephilim Hollow, whom he once tied with in the past.

During their rematch in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 7, Sunraku will be quickly defeated. Rust, undefeated with his fast Nephilim, ‘Hiyokurenri,’ promises a rematch the next morning. Sunraku will then begin customizing a new Nephilim to counter Rust’s overwhelming speed and skill.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘After the Fierce Battle, Despair,’ begins as Sunraku returns to Rabituza to check Bilac’s progress as a blacksmith. Bilac, overwhelmed by the rare Golden Crystal Scorpion materials Sunraku provided, has successfully built the reactor needed to utilize tools at Inventoria.

However, Sunraku is unable to equip his new gear due to Lycaon’s curse. In real life, Rei Saiga, aka Psyger-0, stumbles upon Sunraku’s home but leaves out of embarrassment. Meanwhile, a frustrated Sunraku logs into Nephilim Hollow and battles Ballman using his mecha, King Fisher.

After struggling initially, Sunraku wins using a clever tactic. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 6 ends as the top-ranked player, Rust, appears.

