Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The last episode saw three major clans ally themselves with Sunraku’s new Wolfgang clan, and fans cannot wait to see more. With SF-Zoo pacified and Library’s questions answered, Sunraku will now be taking Schwarzer Wolf’s help to get Lycaon’s curse removed.

Don’t miss Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4 to find out where the trash-game hunter takes his skills next. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. For viewers in different time zones, that means it will be available around 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET. Keep in mind that exact release times may differ depending on your location.

In Japan, fans can watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4 on JNN, which includes MBS and TBS. International fans can catch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though bear in mind that a subscription is required to access it.

What to expect in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4?

As per the anime’s official website, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4 is titled ‘Dreams of the Impossible, the Time to Walk the Sky.’ Fans can expect the clans Wolfgang, SF-Zoo, Library, and Schwarzer Wolf to formalize their alliance as they conclude their meeting initiated by Pencilgon.

With the alliance in place, Sunraku will parts ways with the two representatives of the Wolfgang clan and prepare for his next journey. Before heading to Rabituza, he will return to the Crystal Nest Cliff to collect a substantial amount of drop items from the Crystal Scorpions in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 4.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 3 is titled ‘Accelerating Meetings, Surging Desire, and the Start of Various Threads.’ The episode begins where the last one left off, as Sunraku and Emul try to escape Animalia and her clan.

They end up intercepted by Oikatzo and Arthur Pencilgon. Sunraku realizes he’s been “betrayed” by his friends. He then proceeds to sacrifice Emul to SF-Zoo, tossing her at the excited gamers. Meanwhile, Psyger-0 and Psyger-100 discuss Pencilgon’s identity, hinting at a real-life connection.

Psyger-100 then inquires about Sunraku’s battle with Lycaon. The Professor also arrives, and Pencilgon confirms she coordinated the meeting among the clans. Later, at a bar, the four clans have a joint meeting in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 3.

Sunraku considers carefully what to disclose to Psyger-100 about Lycaon, while Pencilgon scams the Professor by overpricing a Wezaemon book. Psyger-100 then reveals that Lycaon’s curse could be lifted.

Sunraku discusses what he can about his battle against Lycaon without revealing anything about his Unique Scenario, and the Professor shares lore on five Unique Monsters. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 3 ends with Emul heading to Rabituza for SF-Zoo’s request, and Pencilgon proposing an alliance.

For more updates from the Shangri-La Frontier anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.