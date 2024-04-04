Solo Leveling Season 2: All New Characters to Be Seen in the Sequel

The article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling Webnovel and Manhwa

The first season of the Solo Leveling anime was so immensely successful that a second season was announced immediately after its completion. The anime covered the first 45 chapters of the popular manhwa and the second season is ready to take up the story from the 46th chapter, which marks the beginning of the Red Gate arc. If the second season also covers a similar number of chapters as the first one, then we will probably see the Return to the Demon Castle arc which ends in chapter 89 of the manhwa. Based on that, here are some of the most important characters that will probably make their first appearance in the second season of Solo Leveling.

Baruka

Baruka is the main antagonist of the Red Gate arc who will appear at the beginning of the second season. He is the leader of the Ice Elves and a very strong and sadistic opponent for Jinwoo. His final battle with Jinwoo in the Red Gate arc was loved immensely by the audience. That is why, people are really excited to see how his character transfers to the screen in season 2.

Iron

You have already met the A-ranked, arrogant hunter Kim Chul in the first season. However, in the Red Gate arc, he would go insane after seeing his guild all get killed and attack Jinwoo. After being killed by Igris, he would transform into a shadow humanoid named Iron and join Jinwoo’s shadow army. He plays a significant role in future battles alongside the other shadow soldiers, and thus, one of the most important appearances of season 2.

Sung Il-Hwan

Sung Il-Hwan first appeared in the manhwa’s 56th chapter and it was revealed that he was actually Sung Jinwoo’s father who was stuck inside a dungeon for decades. As an S-ranked hunter, he would become a pretty important character later in the series and also is one of the most-anticipated characters of season 2.

Son Ki-Hoon

Son Kihoon is a Rank-1 Tanker class hunter who will first make an appearance in the 68th chapter of the webtoon. In the manhwa, he is an amicable, kind, and driven character who was also the Hunters Guild’s second strike squad leader. The readers are excited to see his character come to life on screen.

Esil Radiru

Another character who first appears in the Return to the Demon Castle arc, Esil Radiru is a demon who is the princess of the Radiru clan. She also proved herself as an ally to Jinwoo against the Demon King Baran even though she did it to save her clan after Jinwoo killed all of her knights. However, her chemistry with Jinwoo is well-loved by the fans and they are excited to see her bubbly personality on screen.

Thomas Andre

One of the most-anticipated characters that will probably appear by the end of season 2 has to be Thomas Andre. The brash and arrogant S-rank hunter is the strongest hunter in the world. Despite that, he is a great character because of his growth throughout the series. He is gracious in his loss and even gives Jinwoo Kamish’s Wrath after treating him to a meal. Easily one of the most beloved characters in the series, fans cannot wait for his character to appear on screen.

Baran

Baran is the final boss of the Return to the Demon Castle arc and one of the strongest enemies that Jinwoo has had to face. Later, it would be revealed that he used to be the Monarch of White Flames and was killed by the original Shadow Monarch Ashborn. Not only does he have immense power, but he also a huge part of the lore behind Solo Leveling, making him one of the most important characters who will make an appearance in the next season.

