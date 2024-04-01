Solo Leveling Season 2: Where to Start The Manhwa After Season 1? Chapter Number & Arc EXPLORED

The ending of the Solo Leveling anime's first season brought an incredible piece of news along. This was the renewal of the second season. But there are some fans who would like to continue their journey with the series through the original source material, the manhwa. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is where you can start reading the manhwa after the end of the first season.

Solo Leveling Season 2: Where to Start The Manhwa After Season 1?

The first season ended up using only the first 45 of the total 200 chapters from the manhwa. Thus, for anyone looking forward to reading the original story, they can start from Chapter 46. This kicks off the Red Gate Arc from the story. Not only this, fans will be delighted to know that chapter 45 provides a perfect recap of the anime's conclusion.

Thus, the transition would be seamless for the readers and viewers of the anime. Here is a brief list of the arcs covered in the anime and what chapters were mentioned in them.

What Arcs Were Covered in Season 1?

Until Chapter 45, the Job Change Arc was covered in the anime. But for the first twelve episodes of the series, here is what has been covered in the show so far:

Advertisement

D-Rank Dungeon Arc (Episodes 1 to 3)

Reawakening Arc (Episode 3)

Instant Dungeon Arc (Episodes 3 and 4)

Dungeon & Lizards Arc (Episodes 5 and 6)

Dungeon & Prisoners Arc (Episodes 7 to 9)

Yoo Jinho Raid Party Arc (Episode 10)

Job Change Arc (Episodes 11 and 12)

What to Expect From Season 2?

As described by Wiki, the Red Gate Arc is the 8th story arc in the Solo Leveling Manhwa. This covers the storyline where Jinwoo arranges for Han Song-Yi and himself to join a training exercise held by the White Tiger Guild to expose her to hunting dangers. But their plans go awry when they get trapped inside a Red Gate.

The triumph of getting out of the gate and moving on to the next mission is the entire plot of the arc. However, there are several other arcs that will be covered in the anime as well, including the likes of Demon Castle Arc, and Retesting Rank Arc. At last, all the relevant updates will be added to this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball And More Get REVIVAL: Akira Toriyama's Works To Be Reprinted In April's First Half