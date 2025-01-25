Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

With Nene’s death predicted, don’t miss Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 3 to find out how Hanako deals with this news. Get the release date, recap and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Jan 25, 2025  |  11:39 AM IST |  3.7K
In ‘The Three Clock Keepers,’ Akane is revealed as the Clock Keeper of the Present, possessing the ability to stop time, which he gained after a past Clock Keeper endangered Aoi's life. Akane, initially hostile, joined forces with Hanako and the others when Mirai, the Clock Keeper of the Future, turned students into elderly versions of themselves.

The group then lured Mirai into a trap using candy. Before being captured, Mirai attempted to age Nene, but she died instead due to her short remaining lifespan. Hanako had the Clock Keeper of the Past reset time, while Akane preserved Kou’s memory of the events.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 3 will explore the implications of Nene’s limited lifespan, focusing on Kou’s internal conflict as he processes the news. Meanwhile, Nene will remain unaware of her situation and notice Hanako’s mysterious absence.

She will begin searching for him, visiting places he might frequent. The episode may also explore Hanako’s response to Nene’s fate, as well as how this knowledge affects his future actions and their relationship.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 3, titled ‘Lost And Found,’ is scheduled to release in Japan on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences can view the English-subtitled version earlier that same day.

In Japan, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 3 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated stations and be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video from 5:30 am JST. International viewers can access it on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

