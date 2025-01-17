Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 2 will reveal more about the Clock Keeper Aoi, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The premiere of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 saw Nene learn about the Three Clock Keepers, apparitions that control time, from her friend Aoi. After time-related disturbances, including students aging, Hanako suspects that Aoi is connected to the keepers since she remained unaffected.
During an interrogation attempt, Akane, Aoi's admirer, intervened, angered at Nene’s behavior while possessed by Hanako. Akane later revealed himself as one of the Clock Keepers after stopping time to save Aoi. Despite following her, the group finds no immediate evidence linking Aoi to the disturbances.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 2 will explore Akane’s role as one of the Three Clock Keepers. Hanako attempts to collaborate with Akane to resolve the ongoing disturbances, but Akane’s distrust of apparitions will create problems.
His resentment stems from past experiences, fueling his wariness toward Hanako. The group must deal with Akane’s reluctance and hostility while continuing to investigate the clock-related anomalies. Their efforts to uncover the truth about the disturbances and Aoi's involvement will likely lead to further truths.
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘The Three Clock Keepers,’ will air in Japan on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier the same day.
In Japan, the episode will be broadcast across 28 TBS-affiliated stations. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video starting at 5:30 am JST. International fans can access Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Episode 2 on global platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.