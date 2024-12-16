Welcome To The Outcast's Restaurant! Anime Confirmed: Release Set For 2025; DEETS

An anime adaptation of Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant! by Yuki Kimikawa has been officially announced for a 2025 release. The news was revealed on December 15, 2024, alongside the opening of an official website and X (formerly Twitter) account.

A teaser visual featuring the main characters accompanied the announcement, though specific details about the production team and voice cast are yet to be disclosed. Illustrations celebrating the announcement were also shared by Gao, the light novel’s illustrator, and Tsumumi, the manga adaptation artist.

Welcome To The Outcast's Restaurant! overview

Welcome To The Outcast's Restaurant! originated on the self-publishing platform Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2018 and was later picked up by Overlap for print publication in 2019. The light novel series currently comprises three volumes, with the latest released in June 2020.

Its success led to a manga adaptation by Tsumumi, serialized on Overlap’s Comic Gardo platform beginning in 2019. Eight compiled volumes of the manga have been published, with an English version available through Kaiten Books.

The series has gained recognition for its blend of fantasy and gourmet themes, exploring the journey of Dennis, a former member of the prestigious Silver Wings Battalion. After being exiled from the guild due to a betrayal, Dennis redirects his skills towards his passion for cooking and opens a diner.

The manga adaptation of Welcome To The Outcast’s Restaurant!, with artwork by Tsumumi, has drawn attention for its visual storytelling, bolstering the franchise’s popularity.

Welcome To The Outcast's Restaurant! plot and key characters

Welcome To The Outcast’s Restaurant! follows Dennis as he transitions from being a renowned adventurer to a chef, fulfilling his dreams. His diner attracts customers who share a common thread of being outcasts or betrayed by those close to them.

Dennis partners with Atrielle; a noblewoman turned slave whom he rescues and befriends. Together, they manage a diner that serves not only food but also offers solace to its eclectic patrons. The cast includes characters such as an exiled knight, a boastful mage, and an overworked sage, all of whom bring their own challenges to the diner.

Despite these complications, Dennis's cooking skills and resourcefulness help maintain harmony in his establishment in Welcome To The Outcast’s Restaurant! Fans can expect more information about the anime’s production and casting in the coming months as the project progresses toward its 2025 premiere.

