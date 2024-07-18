Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? anime begins with the thrilling adventures of Kai in a world on an alternate timeline from his own, where the war of old still rages on. As he embarks on a quest wielding the Hero's sword to confront the enemy races, he hopes to find his way back to his own world.

Don’t miss Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Release date and where to watch Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2

According to the official website of the anime, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode is scheduled to be broadcast in Japan on various television networks including AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and AT-X.

Japanese anime fans also have the option to watch the episode through various streaming platforms such as d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and more. For international viewers, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Viewers in East Asia can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One, to watch the episode as well.

Expected plot of Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2

As per the official rite, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2 will be titled Rinne. The episode will see Kai navigating a world where the war among the five races has not concluded. His once-friends, Ashran, Saki, and Jeanne, are fighting the demon race, leaving Kai perplexed.

Kai has acquired the radiant sword ‘Code Holder’ that once belonged to Prophet Sid, and now meets Rinne, a girl with traits of all five races, bound in chains. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 2 will see Kai freeing Rinne, after which he will face an unexpected attack by a monstrous entity called 'Rastalizer.'

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 1 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 1 is titled The Boy Forgotten By the World. The episode begins with the protagonist, Kai, meeting a woman with black and white wings who has been chained up to a pillar. She asks him to save her, while he wonders why the world’s history has changed. This event appears to be a flash-forward, as we then see Kai elsewhere, with two others.

Kai gives a background on the world and its lore, explaining that the Humanity Aegis Agency has sealed other races in special graveyards to prevent their return. We then see Kai undergo rigorous training, where he fights against a robotic dragon. The training is put to an end when he is almost hurt. He and Saki, his friend, then discuss the four heroes of the other races.

Kai mentions Prophet Sid, who played a crucial role in the current state of the world by defeating the aforementioned powerful entities. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 1 then sees Kai go on a date with Jeanne. As they talk about the demon world, he has a flashback of falling through monsters, though no detailed explanation is given.

During a roadside conversation, the world suddenly ‘glitches,’ and the phrase "World Reincarnation activated" is heard. Kai finds himself in a world that mirrors his own after the end. He finds himself in battle with a massive demon. Using a gun, Kai defeats the demon, though another demon immediately appears.

Just when things seem dire, Kai is rescued by Saki and Ashran, who do not recognize him. As they explain a completely different history to him, Kai wonders what has happened. They reveal that humanity was defeated in the war, and they are part of the last human resistance in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 1.

They also tell him that they have no knowledge of Prophet Sid. Kai later realizes that the monolith is still present and enters it, finding Sid's holy sword. Upon unsheathing it, he is transported to the area where the episode began, where he encounters a chained girl with black and white wings. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 1 ends as she pleads for her release.

