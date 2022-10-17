ANTIFRAGILE: 3 aspects of LE SSERAFIM’s latest comeback that we loved

LE SSERAFIM raised the comeback atmosphere by releasing the music video for the new song 'ANTIFRAGILE' on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel at 8:30 PM IST on the 16th. Here are some amazing aspects of the song and MV:-

LE SSERAFIM members carried the concept of the song extremely well- girl crush and elegant at the same time. A very Gen-Z type concept, the girls were a riot through the song! made a proper mark on K-pop fans around the world with their sophisticated and powerful performances. They performed splendid group dances in various spaces such as hip alleys and half-collapsed buildings. They robbed the attention of people with addictive choreography, such as movements that showed strength using arm muscles, and dances depicting grace and power.

The basis of LE SSERAFIM's music is the sincere thoughts and feelings of the members. With their debut album 'FEARLESS', LE SSERAFIM showed their will to move forward without fear without being swayed by the world's gaze. In the new album 'ANTIFRAGILE', following the 'desire' to become the best, they start a journey that no one has been able to go through and then continues the narrative of the group by talking about the trials they faced. The lyrics of the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE', "Don't forget the pointe shoes I left behind, don't need more words/ Don't ignore the career I walked" is a song that only Kazuha, who has performed ballet for 15 years, and Kim Chaewon and Sakura , who have experience in activities, can sing. In addition, Yunjin participated in three songs including 'Impurities', 'No Celestial' and 'Good Parts’, while Sakura took part in 'Good Part’.

This music video uses the impact of meteorites as the main material, unraveling the meaning of 'antifragile', which means that the more you hit them, the stronger they get. One day, the breaking news that a meteorite is rushing towards the Earth suddenly pops up and people panic. However, LE SSERAFIM members spend the day at their own pace, as if there is nothing to a meteorite. The way they boldly go out into the streets and enjoy what they want to do gives them a sense of will to face any ordeal confidently.

LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' has surpassed 600,000 pre-orders as of October 14th. This is a figure that far exceeds the total pre-order of 380,000 copies of the debut album 'FEARLESS'. They debuted in May this year and have shown incredible growth. It is unbelievable that they are rookies who are about to release their second album. The teaser contents of the new album also created a big sensation upon release. The teaser content of the new album, such as the album trailer, track sampler, highlight medley, and music video teaser, exceeded 10 million views as of 1PM KST on October 16th. As such, LE SSERAFIM, who has proven their remarkable popularity even before their comeback, is expected to achieve results that exceed their debut album through their new album.

The music video for 'ANTIFRAGILE' surpassed 1 million views on YouTube within 55 minutes of its release, and as of 7 am today, it is recording about 2.8 million views, ranking second in Korea's YouTube trending music. LE SSERAFIM will release their second mini-album 'ANTIFRAGILE' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on the same day.

Regarding their album, Yunjin said that it was her first comeback, and she prepared a lot for it and also felt a greater pressure than when she debuted, but she worked hard for this. She would like to show a free and relaxed appearance on stage. Chaewon said that their debut song received a lot of love and she wanted to show a performance that goes beyond the debut song performance so she prepared a lot and hopes that her fans love it. Sakura said that they were making a comeback after 5 months. When preparing for her debut, there was a lot of pressure and a lot of trembling, but while preparing this album, there was a lot of excitement and that's what she wanted to show on the stage.

Eunchae said that wanted to get on the stage quickly as it was a great chance to meet fans again. Kazuha said that when preparing for their debut album, they thought about whether people would like them and who would listen to their music. This time, she was able to prepare better because there were fans waiting for her.

