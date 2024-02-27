Apartment 404 starring BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk and more ranks 1st on global OTT platform in various countries

Apartment 404 is producer Jung Chul Min's latest project which stars BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha. The variety show premiered on February 15 in South Korea and subsequently on February 23 for an international audience. Since its release, the show has garnered lots of love and attention. Here are the details.

Apartment 404 sets new records as it garners mass international viewers

Apartment 404 premiered on Prime Videos on February 23. Soon after its release, the show received a lot of views. According to Fix Petrol, Apartment 404 took the first spot in Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines on the OTT platform. Globally, it ranked second following Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo. The variety show also found a place for itself in the top 10 in 17 countries.

More about Apartment 404

Apartment 404 is streaming on Prime Videos for the global audience.

BLACKPINK member Jennie showed a new side of her as she appeared in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. Jennie recently announced that she has established her own label, OA. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha are also a part of the star cast.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. The comedian’s latest projects include Playou Level Up: Villain's World Season 2 for which he was the main host and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 2023 in which he was a cast member.

Apartment 404 is produced by Jung Chul Min. The producer worked with Running Man from 2016 to 2020 and has gained success for programs like Sixth Sense which starred celebrities like Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Jae Suk, Jessie and Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Jeon So Mi. The show ran from 2020 to 2022. He also worked with Jeon So Mi and Yoo Jae Suk again in 2022 for his show Skip which was a quick-format dating program.

