Are TXT's Beomgyu and LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon dating? Netizens find common item linking two idols

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu and Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM are rumored to be dating as the fans find alleged evidence. Beomgyu and Chaewon are label mates as the two work under the same agency. Netizens believe that Beomgyu and Chaewon are dating after finding objects that point out a relationship between the two idols.

Are Beomgyu and Chaewon dating?

The HYBE LABELS artists Beomgyu and Chaewon got embroiled in dating rumors when fans pointed out an object that has a photo of Chaewon in the TXT dorm. An old photograph of Beomgyu in his dorm was shared on an online community post. The photograph was quite usual until the netizen pointed out a very blurry photo of Chaewon. This photo seemed to be from her days as a member of the girl group IZ*ONE. The fans continued adding to the post about the link between Chaewon and Beomgyu. TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed their popular song Good Boy Gone Bad at the 2022 Melon Music Awards. Fans noticed Chaewon's reaction to the group's performance, especially Beomgyu's part. Beomgyu used a lighter on the stage and it appeared that the LE SSERAFIM leader reacted to this with a little concern. This is not the first time the two singers have been linked together, Korean netizens have also found alleged proof before as well. Chaewon was also seen singing TXT's Blue Hour during a live video session two years back. HYBE LABELS has not yet responded to the rumors, so it is not confirmed if Beomgyu and Chaewon are in a relationship.

About TXT's Beomgyu

Beomgyu is a 22-year-old South Korean singer a part of the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He debuted with the group in March 2019 with TXT's first mini album The Dream Chapter: STAR. He has achieved multiple awards and made records on international music charts with TXT and is currently preparing for one of the biggest music festivals in the world. TXT will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago as the first-ever K-pop artist to do so.

About LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon

Chaewon is a singer who participated in the survival show Produce 48, she ranked at No. 10 and became a part of the temporary group IZ*ONE. After the disbandment of the group, Chaewon became the leader of the Source Music girl group LE SSERAFIM in 2022. LE SSERAFIM is a five-member girl group known for its unique music style and girl boss concepts.

