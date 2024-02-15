ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo addresses dating rumor with India Eisley, ahead of solo debut album ENTITY release

Cha Eun Woo has made his solo debut with the album ENTITY. Fans were particularly excited about the ASTRO vocalist's new path following his success as an actor. Recently, during an interview with 1theK, the True Beauty star was asked to search himself on the web.

ASTRO'S Cha Eun Woo addresses rumor about dating India Eisley

Earlier this year, Cha Eun Woo was spotted in an LA cafe with the American actress India Eisley. The photo rapidly circulated among online communities and the duo was speculated to be on an alleged date.

While reading about the rumor, Cha Eun Woo carefully reacted, "Is this alright?" (given the sensitivity of the rumor) During the interview, he cleared up the allegations, saying, "Actually, I filmed a dating scene. She is the female lead of my music video, so we had a fun shoot. I guess the photo was taken then."

Watch Cha Eun Woo's statement about dating rumors with India Eisley

Cha Eun Woo about his beauty

While browsing, he came across information from his school days, where the site claimed his friends called him Minister of The Ministry of Face. He politely denied the info and instead said, "When I was in school, I liked playing soccer. I was always good at academics. I just liked playing basketball. I never heard of it."

He was mostly embarrassed to find out his nicknames given for his stunning visuals. When asked if it makes him uncomfortable, Cha Eun Woo humbly reacted, "No, I like getting compliments."

He also talked about his close relationship with his family. The Island actor revealed that his mom affectionately calls him ChaStar, the adorable name won the hearts of millions.

Cha Eun Woo has made his solo debut with the mini album ENTITY, where India Eisley is portraying the role of his love interest. The movielike trailer of the album gained significant attention and so has the aftermath of the music video's release.

Cha Eun Woo's solo debut album ENTITY release

"ENTITY will be released soon. I will perform the album for the first time at the fan concert.", Cha Eun Woo revealed hinting at his upcoming fan-con tour named 2024 Just One 10 Minute- Mystery Elevator, which will be held at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul. The official mini album ENTITY premiered on February 15, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the music video for title track Stay.

