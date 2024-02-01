BABYMONSTER makes soulful return with Stuck In The Middle, unveils ethereal MV; WATCH

BABYMONSTER, the rising girl group from YG Entertainment, has returned with a melodious pre-release single, Stuck In The Middle, unveiled on February 1 at midnight KST. Contrary to their dynamic debut track Batter Up, this soulful pop ballad highlights the group's vocal talent.

BABYMONSTER makes mesmerizing comeback with Stuck In The Middle

On February 1, 2024, the highly-anticipated pre-release single Stuck In The Middle by rookie girl group BABYMONSTER from YG Entertainment made its debut, accompanied by a visually breathtaking music video. The group, known for their powerful debut track Batter Up, took a different musical direction with this soulful pop ballad, showcasing the members' vocal skills.

Despite the absence of Ahyeon, who is currently on a health-related hiatus, the group assured fans that she would be part of the new seven-member versions of both Stuck In the Middle and Batter Up on BABYMONSTER's upcoming mini album, scheduled for release in April. This announcement brings relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting Ahyeon's return.

Stuck In The Middle not only highlights the group's versatility but also demonstrates their ability to explore diverse musical genres. The emotionally charged ballad is a departure from their energetic debut, allowing fans to witness the group's depth and maturity.

The music video, released alongside the single, complements the song's emotive atmosphere with beautiful visuals. BABYMONSTER continues to impress with their artistic expressions, showcasing a blend of talent and creativity.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s Stuck In The Middle MV here;

Advertisement

Fans can anticipate the upcoming mini album in April, where Ahyeon will be seamlessly integrated into the group's lineup, promising a complete and enhanced musical experience for BABYMONSTER enthusiasts.

More details about BABYMONSTER’s latest activities

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a rising South Korean girl group under the management of YG Entertainment, capturing hearts with their dynamic and diverse talents. Comprising seven members – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita – the group made an impactful debut on November 27, 2023, with the energetic single Batter Up. This marked the beginning of their journey into the K-pop scene.

Anticipation is building for their upcoming mini-album scheduled for release on April 1, which will feature re-recordings of both Batter Up and Stuck in the Middle, now including Ahyeon, who is set to rejoin the group. This addition promises a complete ensemble for fans to enjoy. Furthermore, fans can look forward to BABYMONSTER's first full-length album, tentatively slated for an autumn 2024 release, heightening expectations for what the talented group has in store for their growing fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN scripts history as first K-Pop act to hold concert at New Clark City Stadium in Philippines