TXT are radiant princes who shed wings in new concept photos, teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released enticing new teaser images and videos, providing hints about the theme of their upcoming album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. Scheduled for release on April 1st, this album marks the group's sixth mini-album, promising an exciting new chapter for fans to anticipate.

TXT’s new mood teasers

In the latest set of mood teasers, a pair of nearly disintegrated wings rests on the dark floor, casting a somber atmosphere. TOMORROW X TOGETHER intriguingly shed their wings in these captivating new teasers. Following this striking image, two additional shots showcase the members sprinting towards the vanishing point on what seems to be an empty highway.

Titled Ethereal, these photos offer a glimpse into the theme of the upcoming comeback, loosely inspired by the book The Little Prince, where TXT members take on the roles of princes searching for their animal friends. The act of relinquishing their wings may symbolize their permanent transition from otherworldly beings to earthly inhabitants.

TXT’s Light concept photos, teasers

The promotional materials for the album hint at a return to TOMORROW X TOGETHER's signature ethereal and fairytale-like concepts, which fans have come to adore. On March 17, the group unveiled a concept clip and photos under the theme Light. The video and images feature the members adorned in graceful and flowing attire, exuding a balletic aesthetic, with particular emphasis placed on their ballet shoes.

Indeed, the concept is quite distinctive for a boy group, perfectly aligning with TOMORROW X TOGETHER's trademark for defying traditional gender roles in their visuals and styling. Each member dons varying shades of blonde hair, complemented by a contrasting golden background, enhancing the whimsical aesthetics of the concept.

The teasers and concept photos hint at a possible inspiration from The Little Prince for the album's concept. minisode 3: TOMORROW will drop on April 1 KST.

