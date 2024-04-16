BOYNEXTDOOR makes smashing comeback with HOW? album; earns top spot on iTunes charts

BOYNEXTDOOR achieves groundbreaking success with their latest album HOW?, shattering records on domestic and global charts. From impressive first-day sales to topping iTunes charts in multiple countries, their title track Earth, Wind & Fire marks their entry into Melon's Top 100 for the first time.

BOYNEXTDOOR top iTunes album charts with HOW?

BOYNEXTDOOR has triumphantly returned to the music scene, breaking their own records with the release of their latest album, HOW? The group's second mini-album soared to unprecedented heights, selling a remarkable 397,090 copies on its debut day, as reported by Hanteo Chart. This staggering figure marks a substantial 30% increase from the first-day sales of their previous mini-album, WHY...

The success of HOW? transcended domestic borders, as evidenced by its rapid ascent to the number one spot on the iTunes Top Album chart in five countries/regions, including Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Hungary, and the Philippines, within hours of its release on April 16.

The album's title track, Earth, Wind & Fire, made an impressive debut on Melon's real-time chart Top 100, entering 89th place and swiftly climbing to 63rd place by midnight.

Watch the music video for Earth, Wind & Fire here; Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This remarkable feat marks BOYNEXTDOOR's first entry into Melon's prestigious Top 100, signaling a surge in public interest and support. Furthermore, the song secured the 10th position on the Bugs real-time chart and the 62nd spot on the Genie real-time chart, setting new records for the group on both platforms.

With other tracks from the album also receiving positive feedback and making their mark on Bugs and Genie's real-time charts, HOW? stands as a testament to BOYNEXTDOOR's growing influence and musical prowess, solidifying their position as one of the industry's rising stars.

Advertisement

More details about BOYNEXTDOOR’s comeback with HOW?

BOYNEXTDOOR's latest release, HOW?, serves as the concluding chapter of their First Love Story Trilogy, delving into the nuanced emotions of first love. Released on April 15, the album explores relatable tales of initial encounters, exhilarating moments, and poignant farewells. With their signature easy listening style, the group captivates listeners with heartfelt lyrics and melodious tunes. Lead single Earth, Wind & Fire embodies the essence of the trilogy, encapsulating the journey of love's joys and sorrows.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT's Yeonjun, Park Ji Hu and BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak to conclude Inkigayo hosting duties on April 14