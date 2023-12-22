Best K-pop Boy Group of 2023 Results: BTS clinches the top spot while SEVENTEEN closely follows

BTS, the K-pop supergroup, has emerged victorious once again in our year-end polls, even in their times of inactivity. Standing close to BTS were labelmates SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, and more.

On December 15, we announced a poll to determine the best K-pop boy group of 2023, listing a total of ten nominees ranging from SHINee, BTS, EXO, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids, and more.

After a week of casting votes, the results are finally here, and BTS have emerged as the frontrunner, securing the top position with 29% votes. The iconic group's consistent chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and global influence have propelled them to maintain their dominant stance within the industry.

Here are the winners of Best K-pop Boy Group of 2023

Following closely behind BTS, other powerhouse groups have made their mark in the rankings. SEVENTEEN, known for their multifaceted talents and impressive choreography, secured the second position, earning 24% votes and captivating fans with their innovative music and stage presence.

Next up, EXO, the influential group recognized for their vocal prowess and captivating concepts, claimed the third spot with 13% votes, showcasing their enduring popularity and musical versatility.

Securing the fourth spot are BTS' labelmates Tomorrow X Together with 13% votes. The quintet under BIGHIT MUSIC demonstrates their immense potential and growing fanbase owing to their unique sound and engaging performances that have contributed to their rising acclaim in the K-pop scene.

Stray Kids, SHINee, and ATEEZ have followed up, claiming the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 8%, 5%, and 3% votes, respectively. Last but not least, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, and NCT stand together, sharing the final position and the same vote percentile.

ARMYs eagerly anticipate BTS' return following their military enlistment

As V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook from BTS embark on their military enlistment, fans bid them a heartfelt farewell. In a poignant turn of events, the iconic BTS track Spring Day made an emotional resurgence, claiming the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart. Billboard further solidified its enduring popularity, confirming its No. 1 position on the World Digital Song Sales chart for an impressive 63 non-consecutive weeks.

The World Digital Song Sales chart also witnessed the resurgence of other BTS classics, including Outro: Tear at No. 2, No More Dream at No. 6, and Louder Than Bombs at No. 8. Additionally, the title track from WINGS secured the 5th position on the Digital Song Sales chart, while Outro: Tear debuted impressively at No. 22, showcasing BTS's enduring impact even years after their initial release.

Amidst their military duties, BTS gifts their devoted ARMYs with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part series delving into their lives beyond fame. With the members expected to return in 2025, the ARMY stands unwaveringly, expressing steadfast support for BTS during this temporary hiatus.

More recently, BTS' agency, on behalf of the septet's prominent member Jimin, released his heartfelt solo track for the ARMYs, Closer than this, on the morning of December 22 IST. The soft-melodious track came as a consolation for the fans, reminding them not to worry as BTS' enlistment is just a "comma" until they reunite with fans celebrating their "spring" together.

