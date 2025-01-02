BLACKPINK's Lisa and rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault spotted on temple run in Thailand after hanging out together on New Year's Eve

BLACKPINK's Lisa started 2025 with her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault at her side. The K-pop idol performed at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 on December 31 and the French businessman attended the event to support her rumored girlfriend. Following their celebration, they were spotted on a special day out in Bangkok.

On January 1, Lisa and Frédéric were seen visiting Wat Arun Temple in Thailand. A fan who was there at the same time spotted the rumored lovebirds among the crowd. With a cap and a t-shirt, the BLACKPINK member was seen sporting a casual look accompanied by her speculated boyfriend. The picture quickly went viral online and fans couldn't help but praise Frédéric for his avid interest in her rumored girlfriend's culture.

See the pictures here:

Although none of them have publicly acknowledged their relationship so far, their dating rumor has been swirling around the internet for more than a year now. In 2024, the pair was spotted together many times, sometimes taking a romantic stroll in Paris or vacationing together in Hawaii. They were also seen attending Grand Prix events together last year.

Lisa is currently in her home country as she performed at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 on December 31, 2024. Frédéric Arnault is also in Bangkok to accompany her. He was spotted meeting her parents, indicating that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. On the other hand, the MONEY singer has already met with her rumored boyfriend's family. She was even seen hanging out with his brother and sister-in-law.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for their relationship confirmation.

On the work front, Lisa is now preparing for the release of her first solo album ALTER EGO. It is set to be released on February 28. This year, she will also be making her acting debut with a pivotal role in The White Lotus Season 3. The HBO series is now slated to arrive on February 16.

Lisa had reached many new career milestones in 2024. She made her solo comebacks with three successful singles: ROCKSTAR, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), and Moonlit Floor. Anticipation runs high for her upcoming endeavors.

